One State Formed a Committee to Investigate Illegal Alien Crimes

Missouri Speaker of the House Dean Plocher formed a committee dedicated to investigating crimes perpetrated by illegal aliens, according to several reports.

Plocher announced the creation of the committee on Tuesday, where he pointed out that there’s been a spike in illegal immigrant crime across the country.

“People tend to be completely inflamed by the fact that when someone shouldn’t be here illegally in the first place or commit crimes, why are they even here? So we formed this committee,” Plocher said, according to KFVS 12.

“The crime related to people who live here basically covers all kinds of crimes, but illegal immigration tends to be a more violent type of crime,” Republican state Rep. Lane Roberts, the committee chairman, said. “So, while that number may not be as big as some other group, nonetheless it has a disproportionate impact.”

In recent months, Townhall has reported on a slew of crimes that appear to be perpetrated by illegal aliens.

Last month, an illegal immigrant from Ecuador was arrested in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl New York City at a park in broad daylight.

Townhall covered how the 25-year-old illegal immigrant, Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, was taken into custody on Tuesday. Charges against him are pending. He reportedly entered the United States in 2021. The illegal alien admitted in court to recording the attack as he became more “comfortable” during it.

In Houston, Texas, two illegal aliens were arrested in connection with the murder of a 12-year-old girl named Jocelyn Nungaray. Both suspects had their bail set at $10 million. The two illegals reportedly lured the girl under a bridge and assaulted her for hours before she was killed.

In Albany, New York, an illegal alien from Turkey was arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl.

Last month, an illegal alien from El Salvador was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape of Rachel Morin, 37, a mother-of-five in Maryland.

This month, an illegal alien from Ecuador who was caught and released at the border last year was arrested in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old girl.