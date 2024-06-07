The Backdrop of Biden's D-Day Speech Was Glaring
Footage Shows Air Canada Jet in Flames Shortly After Takeoff

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 07, 2024 2:45 PM

An Air Canada flight carrying nearly 400 passengers was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing after it caught fire, footage shows. 

According to the New York Post, Flight AC872 to Paris took off from Toronto on Wednesday. Shortly after takeoff, flames could be seen on the plane.

The plane abruptly turned around where it was met with fire crew. The plane was then taken out of service.

“After the aircraft landed, it was inspected by airport response vehicles as per normal operating processes, and it taxied to the gate on its own,” the airline said to CP24. “The aircraft will be taken out of service for further evaluation by our maintenance and engineering professionals.”

This is one of many aviation mishaps to make the news in recent months. Townhall covered how a Boeing cargo plane was forced to “belly land” in Istanbul, Turkey after its front landing gear failed last month. 

LIVE: Day 5 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Mia Cathell
In April, Townhall covered how a Swiss Air jet nearly collided with four planes at JFK Airport in New York. A communications error sent four different planes to cross a runway at the same time. 

Just weeks before that, a collision between two airplanes instigated a deadly inferno in Tokyo. The collision occurred between a Japan Airlines flight and a Japanese Coast Guard plane. Service members on the coast guard plane passed away.  

At Boston Logan International Airport in February, two JetBlue airplanes clipped each other on the tarmac.

Not to mention, there was the high-profile incident where a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines flight mid-air. 

