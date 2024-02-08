Special Counsel Determines Biden Is Too Old to Charge for Mishandling Classified Informati...
Two Planes Just Collided Again

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 08, 2024 10:30 AM

Two JetBlue airplanes collided on the tarmac at Boston Logan International Airport on Thursday Morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. 

"A JetBlue aircraft entering a de-icing pad lane at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) came into contact with another JetBlue aircraft on an adjacent de-icing pad lane, causing damage to one aircraft’s winglet and the other aircraft’s tail section," the agency said in a statement to Fox Business.

Reportedly, the flights that were impacted were JetBlue flight 777 to Las Vegas and JetBlue flight 551 to Orlando. 

This is the latest in a string of incidents involving airlines in recent weeks. 

Last month, two passenger airplanes collided at a Japanese airport. The airlines involved were Cathay Pacific and Korean Air, which Townhall covered.

Just weeks before that, a collision between two airplanes instigated a deadly inferno in Tokyo. The collision occurred between a Japan Airlines flight and a Japanese Coast Guard plane. Service members on the coast guard plane passed away.  

Not to mention, there was the high-profile incident where a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines flight mid-air. 

The door plug flew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 minutes after Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 took off from Portland International Airport on Jan. 5. The incident was captured on video on the plane, which Townhall reported.


