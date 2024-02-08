Two Planes Just Collided Again

Two JetBlue airplanes collided on the tarmac at Boston Logan International Airport on Thursday Morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

"A JetBlue aircraft entering a de-icing pad lane at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) came into contact with another JetBlue aircraft on an adjacent de-icing pad lane, causing damage to one aircraft’s winglet and the other aircraft’s tail section," the agency said in a statement to Fox Business.

Two JetBlue A321s collide on the ground during taxi at Boston Logan Airport. pic.twitter.com/TAtIC7fDYF — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) February 8, 2024

Reportedly, the flights that were impacted were JetBlue flight 777 to Las Vegas and JetBlue flight 551 to Orlando.

This is the latest in a string of incidents involving airlines in recent weeks.

Last month, two passenger airplanes collided at a Japanese airport. The airlines involved were Cathay Pacific and Korean Air, which Townhall covered.

Just weeks before that, a collision between two airplanes instigated a deadly inferno in Tokyo. The collision occurred between a Japan Airlines flight and a Japanese Coast Guard plane. Service members on the coast guard plane passed away.

Japan Airlines collides with a coast guard plane at Haneda airport



pic.twitter.com/7hooGnI82H — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 2, 2024

Not to mention, there was the high-profile incident where a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines flight mid-air.

The door plug flew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 minutes after Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 took off from Portland International Airport on Jan. 5. The incident was captured on video on the plane, which Townhall reported.

An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing Friday night after a portion of the aircraft blew out mid-air. Video obtained by CBS News appeared to show one of the passenger window panels had been blown out. https://t.co/wKIOLENg3r pic.twitter.com/M00hT7HaPx — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2024



