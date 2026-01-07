Jacob Frey Blames ICE for Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis

ICE agents were involved in a shooting in Minneapolis earlier today, and a woman is dead after authorities said she allegedly tried to ram law enforcement with her vehicle.

Local Authorities held a press conference this afternoon to discuss the shooting, and Mayor Jacob Frey blamed ICE for the violence, saying claims of self-defense are "bulls**t."

🚨Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Fray says they're conducting an investigation to get to the bottom of the ICE-involved shooting...then puts 100% of the blame on ICE.



"They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I can tell everybody… pic.twitter.com/x5y1L6Foun — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

This is despite several videos showing the woman tried to strike an ICE agent.

🚨 BREAKING: Another video was just released CLEARLY showing the leftist RAMMING an ICE agent, who discharges his firearm at her in self-defense



He was literally standing RIGHT there. And she FLOORED IT.



Pray for ICE. Wow.pic.twitter.com/ViMqpauupB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 7, 2026

SOUND ON: Video clearly shows vehicle driven by woman striking ICE agent on a Minneapolis street a split-second before shots are fired. pic.twitter.com/zCQyzFei7F — America, Amen. Tim Sumner 🇺🇸 (@SgtTim911) January 7, 2026

Frey also told ICE to "get the f***" out of his city.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Fray: "To ICE, get the f*ck out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here...Somebody is dead. That's on you." pic.twitter.com/mUzSsb4U7y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

He called the claim of self-defense a "garbage narrative" and when asked about video that showed her driving towards agents, Frey said he didn't think they showed that at all.

SHAMELESS!



Jacob Frey absolves the victim who tried to run over ICE agents of any responsibility and blames ICE for "killing people." pic.twitter.com/Mqj2I7p4vz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

Law enforcement said the victim wasn't a target of immigration enforcement.

Is this the video Mayor Frey is talking about?pic.twitter.com/YlVpQZoDRM https://t.co/QI8ai7R2kJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

Frey reiterated multiple times in the press conference that ICE should leave his city and his state.

Reporter: She wasn't driving the car toward [the ICE agent], using her vehicle as a weapon?



Mayor Frey: That does not appear to be the case at all. pic.twitter.com/LofdWh6OEo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

That's clearly the case.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

