Jacob Frey Blames ICE for Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 07, 2026 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Jim Mone

ICE agents were involved in a shooting in Minneapolis earlier today, and a woman is dead after authorities said she allegedly tried to ram law enforcement with her vehicle.

Local Authorities held a press conference this afternoon to discuss the shooting, and Mayor Jacob Frey blamed ICE for the violence, saying claims of self-defense are "bulls**t."

This is despite several videos showing the woman tried to strike an ICE agent.

Frey also told ICE to "get the f***" out of his city.

He called the claim of self-defense a "garbage narrative" and when asked about video that showed her driving towards agents, Frey said he didn't think they showed that at all.

Law enforcement said the victim wasn't a target of immigration enforcement.

Frey reiterated multiple times in the press conference that ICE should leave his city and his state. 

That's clearly the case.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

