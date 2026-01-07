Marco Rubio Has Informed Congress That Trump Wants to Buy Greenland
Report: ICE Agents Involved in Shooting in South Minneapolis

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 07, 2026 12:10 PM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File

Video from the scene shows several law enforcement agencies clashing with protesters.

Fox News is reporting that the tear gas was used on the crowd and that DHS is reportedly calling the shooting an alleged "vehicle ramming incident."

Reporter Mike Tobin said the victim is reportedly a woman, but that no other details were available about her or her condition at this time.

No law enforcement officers were injured. We will continue to update.

Here's our earlier reporting.

It appears ICE was involved in a shooting in Minneapolis this morning.

At the moment, details are sparse, but according to Liz Collins at Alpha News, a woman was attempting to flee ICE was shot near the intersection of 33rd and Portland.

Crime Watch Minneapolis is reporting two EMS rigs were requested to the area and that CPR was in progress.

Related:

Fox9 is reporting "multiple agencies" are on scene.

Here's more:

In a tweet, the City of Minneapolis says they are aware of a shooting involving federal law enforcement near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. They are asking members of the public to avoid the area.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office also says they are aware of the incident and responding to the scene but say the sheriff's office wasn't involved in the shooting.

In a post on Bluesky, Council Member Jason Chavez said Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino had responded to the scene of the shooting.

Fox9 is also reporting that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is demanding ICE leave the city.

"The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city," Frey wrote in a post. "We're demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities."

Governor Walz says his team is "gathering information."

We will make more details available as they become known.

