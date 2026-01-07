Report: ICE Agents Involved in Shooting in South Minneapolis

Video from the scene shows several law enforcement agencies clashing with protesters.

🚨𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: Minneapolis, MN (January 7th) — A suspect was reportedly shot in Minneapolis while attempting to flee @ICEgov and @CBP.



Border Chief, @CMDROpAtLargeCA is now on scene!



This is what happens when activists and ‘𝘒𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘴’ interfere with federal law… pic.twitter.com/nNwVdCMW0Y — Rhein Amacher (@RheinDAmacher) January 7, 2026

Fox News is reporting that the tear gas was used on the crowd and that DHS is reportedly calling the shooting an alleged "vehicle ramming incident."

BREAKING: Minneapolis police are responding to an ICE-involved shooting. FOX News has learned that ICE agents were unharmed and the DHS called the event a vehicle ramming incident. | @OutnumberedFNC @HARRISFAULKNER @MikeTobinFox pic.twitter.com/yDBHOHf2Jw — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 7, 2026

Reporter Mike Tobin said the victim is reportedly a woman, but that no other details were available about her or her condition at this time.

No law enforcement officers were injured. We will continue to update.

Here's our earlier reporting.

It appears ICE was involved in a shooting in Minneapolis this morning.

🚨 BREAKING: A shooting involving ICE just happened in south Minneapolis.



Details incoming. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 7, 2026

At the moment, details are sparse, but according to Liz Collins at Alpha News, a woman was attempting to flee ICE was shot near the intersection of 33rd and Portland.

BREAKING: Sources confirm woman attempting to flee ICE shot at this address in Minneapolis. https://t.co/q25VeZpyYC — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) January 7, 2026

Crime Watch Minneapolis is reporting two EMS rigs were requested to the area and that CPR was in progress.

South Minneapolis - SHOOTING.

CPR in progress. Two EMS rigs requested.

33rd and Portland Ave



09:40 pic.twitter.com/NtKiXxhe3c — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) January 7, 2026

Fox9 is reporting "multiple agencies" are on scene.

BREAKING: Multiple agencies have swarmed the scene of a shooting involving federal law enforcement agencies in south Minneapolis. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/TUGBCtp5Vq pic.twitter.com/AvcCyArDID — FOX 9 (@FOX9) January 7, 2026

Here's more:

In a tweet, the City of Minneapolis says they are aware of a shooting involving federal law enforcement near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. They are asking members of the public to avoid the area. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office also says they are aware of the incident and responding to the scene but say the sheriff's office wasn't involved in the shooting. In a post on Bluesky, Council Member Jason Chavez said Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino had responded to the scene of the shooting.

Fox9 is also reporting that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is demanding ICE leave the city.

"The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city," Frey wrote in a post. "We're demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities."

I am aware of a shooting involving an ICE agent at 34th Street & Portland. The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We’re demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 7, 2026

Governor Walz says his team is "gathering information."

My public safety team is working to gather information on an ICE related shooting this morning.



We will share information as we learn more. In the meantime, I ask folks to remain calm. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 7, 2026

We will make more details available as they become known.

