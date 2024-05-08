Boeing Cargo Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing After Gear Fails

A Boeing cargo plane was forced to “belly land” in Istanbul, Turkey after its front landing gear failed.

According to Fox Business, the FedEx Airlines cargo plane landed without the front gear after it left Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and headed to Istanbul Airport. The pilot informed Turkish traffic control that the landing gear had failed to open.

The Turkish transport ministry reported that no one on board was injured on Fedex Express Flight 6268, a Boeing 767.

A FedEx plane made a dramatic emergency landing without its front landing gear. Nobody was injured and an investigation is now underway. pic.twitter.com/BXgFfhr4Nu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 8, 2024

FedEX said in a statement to Reuters that it was coordinating with the investigation and would "provide additional information as it is available."

This is one of many aviation mishaps to make the news in recent months.

Late last month, Townhall covered how a Swiss Air jet nearly collided with four planes at JFK Airport in New York. A communications error sent four different planes to cross a runway at the same time.

Just weeks before that, a collision between two airplanes instigated a deadly inferno in Tokyo. The collision occurred between a Japan Airlines flight and a Japanese Coast Guard plane. Service members on the coast guard plane passed away.

At Boston Logan International Airport in February, two JetBlue airplanes clipped each other on the tarmac.

Not to mention, there was the high-profile incident where a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines flight mid-air.

The door plug flew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 minutes after Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 took off from Portland International Airport on Jan. 5. The incident was captured on video on the plane, which Townhall reported.

An Alaska Airlines flight made an emergency landing Friday night after a portion of the aircraft blew out mid-air. Video obtained by CBS News appeared to show one of the passenger window panels had been blown out. https://t.co/wKIOLENg3r pic.twitter.com/M00hT7HaPx — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2024



