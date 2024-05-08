New Polling Shows the Left's Climate Change Hysteria Losing Steam
America's Largest Muslim Advocacy Group is Very Upset Their Pro-Hamas Encampment is Gone
Time to Go: Police Begin Dismantling Pro-Hamas Camp at George Washington University
It's Not Columbia University, but It Doesn't Negate the Error These Pro-Hamas Clowns...
Biden's Use of TikTok Cited to Support Company's Lawsuit Against the Government
'Unlawful': Gov. Abbott Tells Texas Schools to Ignore Biden's Title IX Rewrite
The 2024 Pulitzer Prizes Show the Focus Is Less on Journalism and More...
Panama's President-Elect Vows to Close Key Migration Routes to US
Vulnerable Dem Incumbent Sherrod Brown: Biden's Politics 'Not Much Different From Mine'
Here’s Why One Pharmaceutical Company Will Withdraw Its COVID-19 Vaccine
Emory's Jewish Problem
Georgia Court of Appeals Just Delivered Some Bad News for Fani Willis
New Poll Shows Biden in Trouble With Older Voters in Key Swing State
Why Is the Judge in Trump's New York Trial Muzzling a Key Defense...
Tipsheet

Boeing Cargo Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing After Gear Fails

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  May 08, 2024 1:15 PM

A Boeing cargo plane was forced to “belly land” in Istanbul, Turkey after its front landing gear failed. 

According to Fox Business, the FedEx Airlines cargo plane landed without the front gear after it left Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and headed to Istanbul Airport. The pilot informed Turkish traffic control that the landing gear had failed to open. 

Advertisement

The Turkish transport ministry reported that no one on board was injured on Fedex Express Flight 6268, a Boeing 767.

FedEX said in a statement to Reuters that it was coordinating with the investigation and would "provide additional information as it is available."

This is one of many aviation mishaps to make the news in recent months. 

Late last month, Townhall covered how a Swiss Air jet nearly collided with four planes at JFK Airport in New York. A communications error sent four different planes to cross a runway at the same time. 

Just weeks before that, a collision between two airplanes instigated a deadly inferno in Tokyo. The collision occurred between a Japan Airlines flight and a Japanese Coast Guard plane. Service members on the coast guard plane passed away.  

At Boston Logan International Airport in February, two JetBlue airplanes clipped each other on the tarmac.

Recommended

Georgia Court of Appeals Just Delivered Some Bad News for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Not to mention, there was the high-profile incident where a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines flight mid-air. 

The door plug flew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 minutes after Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 took off from Portland International Airport on Jan. 5. The incident was captured on video on the plane, which Townhall reported.


Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Georgia Court of Appeals Just Delivered Some Bad News for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Why Is the Judge in Trump's New York Trial Muzzling a Key Defense Witness? Guy Benson
Pro-Hamas Supporters Accosted This GOP Congressman. What He Said Was Priceless. Matt Vespa
Time to Go: Police Begin Dismantling Pro-Hamas Camp at George Washington University Matt Vespa
The Insanity at the Heart of the Trump Trial Byron York
Dem Strategists Agree That Biden Is Totally Screwed If He Loses This State in 2024 Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Georgia Court of Appeals Just Delivered Some Bad News for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Advertisement