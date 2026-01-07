Marco Rubio Has Informed Congress That Trump Wants to Buy Greenland
Lindsey Graham Just Told Iran's Regime Exactly What Trump Will Do If It...
VIP
Texas Teachers Union Sues Over Investigations Into Posts About Charlie Kirk
Iran's Crown Prince Just Made a Huge Statement Amid Protests Against Islamic Regime
FBI Says It Foiled Another ISIS-Inspired Terrorist Attack at School
Jacob Frey Blames ICE for Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis
Another Member of the Somalian Government Owns a Minnesota 'Healthcare' Company
Keith Ellison Calls Massive Fraud ‘Not Serious’ After Audio of Him Helping Fraudsters...
Report: ICE Agents Involved in Shooting in South Minneapolis
Dr. Oz Puts Tim Walz on Notice Over 'Deep Rot' of Minnesota's Medicaid...
U.S. Also Seized a Sanctioned Dark Fleet Motor Tanker in the Caribbean This...
In Honor of January 6, Gavin Newsom Reminds Everyone He's an Election Denier
VIP
Women Beware the 'Judgement-Free Zone'
The Donroe Doctrine: Trump’s Fusion of Prosperity and Power
Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom and His Hair Gel Better Prepare for Some Bad Press After What Kristi Noem Just Said

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | January 07, 2026 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said her agency will be investigating rampant fraud in California after President Donald Trump announced that his administration plans to look into the matter.

Advertisement

The fraud issue garnered national attention after it was revealed that Minnesota allowed up to $9 billion in federal welfare fraud to persist. Now, it appears the spotlight might be turning to the Golden State.

During an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters, Noem said that what’s been discovered in Minnesota “is just the tip of the iceberg” and that the investigation “is leading us to networks all over the country and overseas.”

Homeland Security Investigations is an incredible team of individuals who go after human traffickers, sex traffickers. But the fraud that we have in our public programs that are tied to California, absolutely. We're going to come to you, Governor [Gavin] Newsom, and we're going to arrest every single individual that has ties to this ceiling of taxpayer dollars, and we will hold them accountable.

Trump announced the investigation in a Tuesday post on Truth Social. “The Fraud Investigation of California has begun,” he wrote before thanking us for our attention to this matter.

Recommended

Jacob Frey Blames ICE for Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CALIFORNIA DHS DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM

Gov. Newsom and his hair gel clapped back at Trump, touting his record on fighting fraud in California. “"Donald Trump is a deranged, habitual liar whose relationship with reality ended years ago,” Newsom’s office wrote in a statement to ABC News. “This is not complicated. He spends his days posting whatever garbage his shriveled little brain can cough up -- and Fox News dutifully treats it like the Lord's scripture.”

Meanwhile -- in the actual world where adults govern -- Gavin Newsom has been cleaning house. Since taking office, he's blocked over $125 BILLION in fraud, arrested criminal parasites leaching off of taxpayers, and protected taxpayers from the exact kind of scam artists Trump celebrates, excuses, and pardons.

Gavin Newsom runs a state. Donald Trump runs his mouth and little fingers.

However, Newsom’s team might have trouble proving he is doing his utmost to combat fraud and abuse given the state’s history.

California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) admitted to losing $55 billion in fraudulent unemployment payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The State Auditor acknowledged that California “received 21 percent of all federal unemployment money, even though it has only 12 percent of the U.S. population.”

Advertisement

Community Colleges were also targeted, with fake students using bots and AI to defraud the system out of millions in financial aid each year.

To make matters worse, Newsom’s former chief of staff was recently arrested on 23 federal counts. She is accused of swiping hundreds of thousands of dollars for luxury expenses. 

Newsom might be talking a big game. But even this small number of examples shows that when HSI investigates, it will likely find that the fraud issue in California far surpasses what’s been happening in Minnesota.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jacob Frey Blames ICE for Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis Amy Curtis
Nick Shirley's Second Minnesota Fraud Video Is Just As Insane Matt Vespa
Iran's Crown Prince Just Made a Huge Statement Amid Protests Against Islamic Regime Jeff Charles
Report: ICE Agents Involved in Shooting in South Minneapolis Amy Curtis
Keith Ellison Calls Massive Fraud ‘Not Serious’ After Audio of Him Helping Fraudsters Resurfaces Amy Curtis
Marco Rubio Has Informed Congress That Trump Wants to Buy Greenland Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jacob Frey Blames ICE for Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis Amy Curtis
Advertisement