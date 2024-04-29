Illegal Alien Arrested in Connection With Deadly Hit-and-Run in Maryland

A man who was accused of a deadly hit-and-run crash is an illegal alien who was recently released from federal prison.

According to a report from Fox News, Gilver Zelaya-Diaz, 42, was arrested last week in connection to a hit-and-run accident that killed 26-year-old Jacques Price in Montgomery County Maryland (via Fox News):

Price, who was a father and uncle, was riding a skateboard at the time he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to the statement of charges. Zelaya-Diaz was able to elude officers for over a week, but was arrested after investigators used license plate databases and vehicle records to narrow the search to his vehicle.

Reportedly, Zelaya-Diaz entered the states illegally in 2019. He has used as many as eight different aliases and has had “a history of charges for driving on a suspended license, driving without a license, speeding, armed robbery, second-degree assault, and possessing controlled dangerous substances with an intent to distribute."

Zelaya-Diaz was released from federal prison in July 2023 (via Fox News):

Noting his criminal history and the fact that Zelaya-Diaz had failed to appear at five previous court dates, prosecutors asked that he be held until trial. He remains in custody at the Montgomery County Correctional facility, public records show.

Prosecutors say man who struck & killed skateboarder on Viers Mill Rd April 8th and left scene was recently released from Federal Prison, has 8 aliases, has arrests for Assault, Armed Robbery and entered the country illegally in 2019. Gilver Zelaya-Diaz is held without bond. pic.twitter.com/Pyvmh5uzMv — Paul Wagner (@paulcwagner) April 26, 2024

Townhall has covered time and time again how illegal aliens suspected of violent crimes continue to be nabbed in the United States.

This month, Townhall covered how an illegal alien charged with “a myriad” of sex crimes, including sex crimes against children, was arrested in Massachusetts. A few weeks prior, ERO Boston arrested a 51-year-old Brazilian fugitive wanted for rape who was in the United States unlawfully. In Michigan, an illegal immigrant was accused of killing a 25-year-old woman in a carjacking attempt and leaving her on the side of a highway.

In February, an illegal alien from Honduras was arrested in Louisiana in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old girl and the stabbing of a man during a knifepoint robbery. And, Townhall reported how an American college student named Laken Riley was murdered while out on a run. The suspect arrested in connection with her murder is an illegal immigrant from Venezuela.

In December, Townhall covered how an illegal immigrant from Nicaragua who was deported from the United States five times was sentenced to 19 years in prison for raping a woman in Ohio.