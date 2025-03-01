Is James Comey's Daughter Behind the FBI’s Delay in Releasing Epstein Files?

James Comey, the former FBI director who famously chose not to prosecute Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified information and then became involved in the Russian hoax, is now under scrutiny once again. Reports suggest that his daughter may be a key factor in the decision to withhold certain files related to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The long-sought files, which could shed light on Epstein's connections and criminal activities, were supposed to be released this week. However, the FBI withheld the majority of them to no avail. Critics argue that Comey’s ties and his daughter's role may have influenced the delay in releasing critical documents, which could impact ongoing investigations.

Maurene Comey previously worked as the lead prosecutor on both the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell cases. She also worked on the case involving former Epstein cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione.

Fox News anchor Jesse Watters suggested that Maurene Comey, an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, might have played a role in the FBI's failure to release the top-secret documents. According to Attorney General Pam Bondi, the FBI Field Office in Manhattan had never disclosed the existence of "thousands of documents” related to Epstein.

“Epstein was facing sex trafficking charges in lower Manhattan, where's all that paperwork?' Watters asked.

He also pointed to the FBI's seizure of banking records and files from several of Epstein's properties, the Department of Justice's controversial non-prosecution agreement in 2008, and the Bureau of Prisons' files regarding Epstein’s time at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York.

During his campaign, President Donald Trump repeatedly promised to release classified documents related to Epstein. Essentially, the FBI knew that the day would come when they would be forced to sever ties with those files.

“'Is the bureau embarrassed that they let hundreds of young victims down?’ Watters asked. “Was he a double agent? He had dirt on everyone and a knack for making cash and he's dead. So the government has no one to protect but themselves.”

Bondi promised to release Epstein-related files on Thursday. However, she revealed that agents withheld some crucial records, including the client list. She said she had been informed that the documents were being kept at an FBI field office in New York.