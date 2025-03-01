Zelenskyy's Tweet After Disastrous White House Visit Is What You Post When You've...
Here's the One Tweet That Best Described Zelensky's Interview on Fox News

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 01, 2025 12:25 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the White House was a total disaster, where the European leader tried to use the same playbook, he masterfully used to max out aid with Biden, on President Trump. What occurred was a smackdown of epic proportions. Zelensky was there to sign a minerals deal which was never signed supposedly. Trump booted the man from the White House and canceled the joint press conference.

It would make for an awkward segue into his interview on Fox News last night, which Sarah covered. Yet, one tweet perfectly summed up this media hit, which Marc Thiessen posted: 

This Zelensky interview with [Fox News’] Bret Baier is like watching a drowning man who refuses to grab the life preserver he keeps getting thrown

Here are some of the clips; the man has worn out his welcome, which is fitting since he’s been in office long after his term has expired:

