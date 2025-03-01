Here's the One Tweet That Best Described Zelensky's Interview on Fox News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the White House was a total disaster, where the European leader tried to use the same playbook, he masterfully used to max out aid with Biden, on President Trump. What occurred was a smackdown of epic proportions. Zelensky was there to sign a minerals deal which was never signed supposedly. Trump booted the man from the White House and canceled the joint press conference.

It would make for an awkward segue into his interview on Fox News last night, which Sarah covered. Yet, one tweet perfectly summed up this media hit, which Marc Thiessen posted:

This @ZelenskyyUa interview with @bretbaier is like watching a drowning man who refuses to grab the life preserver he keeps getting thrown — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) February 28, 2025

Here are some of the clips; the man has worn out his welcome, which is fitting since he’s been in office long after his term has expired:

Zelenskyy declares that he won't negotiate an end to the war without security guarantees from the United States -- And then admits that he doesn't have enough weapons to push Russia out of Ukraine -- And then demands more money from the U.S. pic.twitter.com/dRjq5I7hqK — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 28, 2025

.@BretBaier asks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy if he owes President Trump, Vice President Vance, and the American people an apology for the Oval Office spat.



ZELENSKYY: "I respect the president, and I respect the American people, and I think we have to be very open and… pic.twitter.com/yIvyvJBNyP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 28, 2025

ZELENSKYY:



"I think this kind of spat is not good for both sides in any way. We're very open, but I can't change our Ukrainian attitude toward Russia. They're killers for us." pic.twitter.com/fvwd07soEA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 28, 2025

ZELENSKYY:



"We are ready for peace, but we have to be in a strong position." pic.twitter.com/soFvS25itu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 28, 2025

BRET BAIER: "How does the war end? How do you get to a deal?"



ZELENSKYY: "We'll be ready with security guarantees." pic.twitter.com/LjvRtikMAG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 28, 2025

Bret Baier asks Zelenskyy if he regrets not having his heated argument with President Trump and Vice President Vance behind closed doors.



ZELENSKYY: "Yes, I think it was not good, I think it was not good..." pic.twitter.com/JQGjmAzxIl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 28, 2025