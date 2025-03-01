The Reactions to Trump Smacking Zelensky Down Were Pure Gold

It was the ‘red wedding’ of White House visits. It was a total and complete disaster for the current Ukrainian leadership who now knows that there’s going to be a new directive on assistance to the country from Washington. The Biden autopilot days of endless cash is over, and it was ballsy for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to try and shake us down again. He’s not entitled to US aid, which President Trump made clear during an epic smackdown in the Oval Office yesterday.

Advertisement

The reactions were gold:

Trump and Vance spent 40 minutes holding their tongues as Zelensky took multiple shots and was generally antagonistic and demanding. Things didn't go off the rails until Zelensky interjected to try to interrogate Vance.



But sure, it was an "ambush." Alter-reality stuff. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 28, 2025

Zelensky walked into the White House thinking he was Bibi Netanyahu, but found out he was Justin Trudeau. — Martyr Made (@martyrmade) February 28, 2025

pic.twitter.com/Qe6VzzMLtN — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) March 1, 2025

Me when someone calls my bluff in poker. pic.twitter.com/ZQfRair2ih — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) February 28, 2025

pic.twitter.com/Viq2Vr9VRz — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) February 28, 2025

Zelinsky, right now, in his DC hotel room. pic.twitter.com/CPGUghcCNY — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) February 28, 2025

How every game of RISK ends pic.twitter.com/IiXWjYrDs3 — pub (@smubpublius) March 1, 2025

And next time wear a suit, bitch! pic.twitter.com/UGnmGDQq3Y — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) February 28, 2025

X memes remain undefeated pic.twitter.com/XFky3qYpGt — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 28, 2025