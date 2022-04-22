Here's Twitter’s Response to Assassination Threats Against ‘Libs of TikTok’

Earlier this week, Townhall reported how Washington Post technology reporter Taylor Lorenz doxxed an anonymous Twitter user running a popular account called “Libs of TikTok.” Shortly after her identity was revealed, the woman behind the account received an assassination threat that she claims Twitter did not take down.

The assassination threat, which is shared in Libs of TikTok’s tweet below, said “Assassination mode activated” with the woman’s name and an image of a firearm. “Libs of TikTok” then shared a screenshotted email response from Twitter that said the tweet did not violate the platform’s policies

Apparently threatening to assassinate someone doesn’t violate Twitter’s policies. But conservatives get suspended for stating biological facts. @TwitterSafety pic.twitter.com/2xMz9x9ii5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 21, 2022

“Apparently threatening to assassinate someone doesn’t violate Twitter’s policies. But conservatives get suspended for stating biological facts,” the owner of “Libs of TikTok” wrote in the tweet.

Landon noted in his report that Lorenz visited the homes of the user’s relatives and shared private information about her in the article, including her real estate license. Matt’s piece detailed how the information was retracted from the article shortly after.

If @libsoftiktok were a government official / politician, journalist, or celebrity, tweeting on an anon account in her free time, maybe THAT would be newsworthy. But she is a private citizen and not any of those things. So WHAT is the point of WaPo exposing her name & location? — Christina Pushaw ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) April 19, 2022

This week, Julio reported how a woman with the same name as the owner of “Libs of TikTok” has been the target of severe hate intended for the woman outlined in WaPo’s article.

Lorenz took to Twitter to let her followers know that they were harassing the wrong woman and shared that the owner of “Libs of TikTok” does not have a personal Instagram account or LinkedIn profile.

“Libs of TikTok” shared an interview with Tucker Carlson from her account this week where she wrote that she will not be intimidated into silence.