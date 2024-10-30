White House Issues North Korea-Style Edit to Biden Transcript
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Non-Citizens on Virginia Voter Rolls

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 30, 2024 10:05 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against Biden Department of Justice efforts Wednesday to keep thousands of non-citizens on Virginia’s voter rolls ahead of the 2024 presidential election. 

“BREAKING: I am pleased to announce that the US Supreme Court granted Virginia’s emergency stay to keep noncitizens off our voter rolls,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, who filed an emergency stay with the Court earlier this week, wrote on X. 

DOJ issued the lawsuit against Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin and the Commonwealth of Virginia last Friday. 

"With less than 30 days until the election, the Biden-Harris Department of Justice is filing an unprecedented lawsuit against me and the Commonwealth of Virginia, for appropriately enforcing a 2006 law signed by Democrat Tim Kaine that requires Virginia to remove noncitizens from the voter rolls - a process that starts with someone declaring themselves a non-citizen and then registering to vote," Youngkin released in a statement. "Virginians - and Americans - will see this for exactly what it is: a desperate attempt to attack the legitimacy of the elections in the Commonwealth, the very crucible of American Democracy. With the support of our Attorney General, we will defend these commonsense steps, that we are legally required to take, with every resource available to us. Virginia’s election will be secure and fair, and I will not stand idly by as this politically motivated action tries to interfere in our elections, period."

This is a breaking story, stay tuned for updates. 

