Washington Post Gets Demolished After Issuing Libs of Tik Tok Statement Full of Lies

As Matt has extensively covered, The Washington Post published a hit piece on the woman who runs a Twitter account called "LibsofTikTok." The account reposts and amplifies leftists on TikTok -- a Chinese Communist Party social media platform -- talking about grooming children, setting up "sexy camps" for kids, teachers discussing inappropriate sexual topics with children and more.
?? This woman is running a “sexy summer camp” for children in Kentucky. She says she think it’s good for toddlers to masturbate. pic.twitter.com/Q2fJdR1gcB— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 8, 2022
After publishing the piece, which doxxed the once anonymous user behind the account, the newspaper got an earful about the ethics of journalism.
I’ve reached out to @washingtonpost to ask if they can confirm that @taylorlorenz went to the homes of family members of @libsoftiktok.— Amber Athey (@amber_athey) April 19, 2022
Here are the SPJ’s ethical guidelines on minimizing harm. pic.twitter.com/8h1TeLyIKa
Hours later and after a barrage of earned criticism, the paper's communications department issued a statement defending their story.
Statement from @cameronbarr re: reporting from @TaylorLorenz pic.twitter.com/RsGw950t78— Kristine Coratti Kelly (@kriscoratti) April 19, 2022
But the statement was full of lies about what was published and then deceptively edited. People took notice.
BULLSHIT @washingtonpost— Marina Medvin ???? (@MarinaMedvin) April 19, 2022
You both PUBLISHED about her being an Orthodox Jew & LINKED to her address & state licensing details.
I followed the link from your article to @libsoftiktok personal information— address, employment licensing number.
I saved the receipts.
What now. pic.twitter.com/lZm996IL9S
This statement from @cameronbarr is demonstrably false.— Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) April 19, 2022
The Washington Post's article originally linked to Raichik's home address and real estate license number. It then removed the hyperlink to the information.
This can be easily confirmed in WayBackMachine. https://t.co/apLgHre8a2
