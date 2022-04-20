Liberal Media

Washington Post Gets Demolished After Issuing Libs of Tik Tok Statement Full of Lies

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Apr 20, 2022 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Washington Post Gets Demolished After Issuing Libs of Tik Tok Statement Full of Lies

Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, file)

As Matt has extensively covered, The Washington Post published a hit piece on the woman who runs a Twitter account called "LibsofTikTok." The account reposts and amplifies leftists on TikTok -- a Chinese Communist Party social media platform -- talking about grooming children, setting up "sexy camps" for kids, teachers discussing inappropriate sexual topics with children and more. 

After publishing the piece, which doxxed the once anonymous user behind the account, the newspaper got an earful about the ethics of journalism. 

Hours later and after a barrage of earned criticism, the paper's communications department issued a statement defending their story. 

But the statement was full of lies about what was published and then deceptively edited. People took notice. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Inside the Left's $80 Million Dark Money Attempt to Take Over Local Elections
Spencer Brown
Hunter Biden Reappears With The Big Guy
VIP
Katie Pavlich
GOP Governors Launch 'Strike Force' to Combat Biden Border Crisis
Spencer Brown
Women’s Rights Activist Slams NJ Prison For Housing Biological Male ‘Transgender’ Inmates
Madeline Leesman
CNN+ Begins to Crumble
Spencer Brown
IMF Warns Energy and Inflation Costs Will Rise to 'Intolerable' Levels
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Henry Payne
View Cartoon
Most Popular