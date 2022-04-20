Washington Post Gets Demolished After Issuing Libs of Tik Tok Statement Full of Lies

As Matt has extensively covered, The Washington Post published a hit piece on the woman who runs a Twitter account called "LibsofTikTok." The account reposts and amplifies leftists on TikTok -- a Chinese Communist Party social media platform -- talking about grooming children, setting up "sexy camps" for kids, teachers discussing inappropriate sexual topics with children and more.

?? This woman is running a “sexy summer camp” for children in Kentucky. She says she think it’s good for toddlers to masturbate. pic.twitter.com/Q2fJdR1gcB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 8, 2022

After publishing the piece, which doxxed the once anonymous user behind the account, the newspaper got an earful about the ethics of journalism.

I’ve reached out to @washingtonpost to ask if they can confirm that @taylorlorenz went to the homes of family members of @libsoftiktok.



Here are the SPJ’s ethical guidelines on minimizing harm. pic.twitter.com/8h1TeLyIKa — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) April 19, 2022

Hours later and after a barrage of earned criticism, the paper's communications department issued a statement defending their story.

But the statement was full of lies about what was published and then deceptively edited. People took notice.

BULLSHIT @washingtonpost



You both PUBLISHED about her being an Orthodox Jew & LINKED to her address & state licensing details.



I followed the link from your article to @libsoftiktok personal information— address, employment licensing number.



I saved the receipts.



What now. pic.twitter.com/lZm996IL9S — Marina Medvin ???? (@MarinaMedvin) April 19, 2022