Woman With Same Name of Libs Of TikTok Creator Getting Threatening Messages Thanks to WaPo

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Apr 20, 2022 3:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

A woman on Instagram who happens to share the same name of the creator behind Libs of Tik Tok is getting harassed by angry users after the Libs of Tik Tok account was doxxed by the Washington Post story published on Tuesday.

The Chaya Raichik who is behind the Twitter account, famous for exposing the craziness of liberals within schools by reposting their content, does not have a personal account, but because there is a different Chaya Raichik on Instagram, she revealed she has been getting severe hate intended for the one that was outed by the Washington Post.

Instagram Raichik does not live in the United States, she lives in the United Kingdom, and is not a real estate agent.

The Instagram Raichik posted stories on her account asking her new followers to be "a bit less mean, threatening, [and] angry" and then revealing the situation has been "terrifying for me and my family." Instagram Raichik even called out the author of the article, Taylor Lorenz: "this is ON YOU! You need to clarify this is not me! People are posting and tweeting my parents home address!!!!! If anything happens to my family it is on you!"

After getting called out by Instagram Raichik, Lorenz has made efforts to call the internet hounds off of her since it's not the "right" Raichik.

Even in the face of being doxxed, Libs of Tik Tok has stood firm in the tidal wave of the harassment that has been directed towards her.

