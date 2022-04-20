Libs of Tik Tok: WaPo Tried to Intimidate Me, But That's Not Going to Happen

They picked a fight with the wrong woman. That’s all I’ll say. The Washington Post tried to dox the owner behind the popular Libs of Tik Tok account and she’s quite clear that she’s not going anywhere. She knows what the publication was trying to do. She knows the game. This was a nuclear strike. This was a declaration of war. It was an attempt to silence a woman who is not on the ‘woke’ train. The account is lethal at exposing the liberal agenda. It’s why the Left went after her.

Even when the story went live yesterday, you knew she wasn’t scared. She posted past tweets exposing the hypocrisy of WaPo writer Taylor Lorenz. You see—it’s only online harassment when liberal women are targeted. When it’s the other way around, it’s journalism or something. The Washington Post also harassed family members of Libs of Tik Tok. She’s not a public figure. Also, the Washington Post’s shoddy statement about not revealing her personal life is flat-out wrong. There was a link to her business license, Libs of Tik Tok is in real estate, and it listed her address. It was stealth edited out of the piece.

They think doxxing me is going to intimidate me into silence. I can assure you, that’s never going to happen. pic.twitter.com/Icxz7tg5yL — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 20, 2022

Tucker: "Taylor Lorenz is not a reporter. Apart from whining about herself on television, she has no skills. She couldn't do a weather forecast in a rainstorm. She's not a journalist." pic.twitter.com/Qjozmj8hG1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 20, 2022

Tucker Carlson: "No news organization in America has done more to reveal the reality within American schools than @libsoftiktok." — The Columbia Bugle ???? (@ColumbiaBugle) April 20, 2022

LIES. They included a link with personal information which they later removed because they knew what they were doing was abhorrent. https://t.co/4305uuU8EX — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

The last claim is false. The original story had a link to her professional license complete with an address for her. @washingtonpost later stealth-edited it out of their article. This dishonesty seems of a piece with the whole report. — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) April 19, 2022

Libs of Tik Tok then went onto Tucker Carlson where she said she was forced to flee her residence and is now in an area where no one can probably find her. It’s been “chaotic,” but she said what has happened won’t get her down. She’s giving the double bird to liberal America, the Washington Post, and the liberal media complex. Her account is indispensable. The Left tried to blitz her, and she did take a hit. But like Eli Manning, she got up, dusted herself off, and is ready for a game-winning drive. And that is merely just her doing what she’s been doing for months, documenting the unhinged rants of progressives. Her best revenge is her not being rattled by all of this while continuing to post on her account.

Happy hunting.