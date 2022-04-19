Liberal Media

The Washington Post Declared War on Libs of Tik Tok...And It's Not Going Well for Them

Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Apr 19, 2022 4:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

They did it. It was coming. We all knew it was coming—and it’s failing miserably. The Washington Post, the “Democracy dies in darkness” crew, decided to declare war on Libs of Tik Tok this morning, doxxing her, and harassing members of her family. Why? She posted public videos of liberals’ insanity from the app. It’s all public. All she did was post the videos with some witty commentaries. That’s all. How awful, right? She gained a solid following, so she had to be attacked. The liberal media had to do it. She was too good at making their agenda look exactly what it is—unhinged, immoral, extreme, and utterly repulsive. 

‘We’re going to go after people who use their free speech rights to express views we don’t like.’ That’s the liberal media in 2022. Again, the irony is thick. A billionaire-owned platform is going after a private citizen for expressing views they don’t like and yet we were told that Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter could engulf America in darkness or something. 

Libs of Tik Tok isn’t afraid. She’s gained at least 100,000 new followers since the liberal media tried to cancel her. She's not holding back. She has the receipts regarding Taylor Lorenz, the WaPo writer who penned this hit piece, and online harassment. What’s the killer is Lorenz’s past remarks about how online harassment is used to silence women. Lorenz harassed an account that she thought belonged to Libs of Tik Tok. In the message, she exposed the true intentions of her piece. Again, she's only exposing what these crazy people say on a public platform. 

This isn’t journalism. As Stephen Miller noted, it’s the Left reaffirming that only certain views can be posted and expressed. 

Probably the best tweet to summarize this circus:

Most Popular