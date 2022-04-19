The Washington Post Declared War on Libs of Tik Tok...And It's Not Going Well for Them

They did it. It was coming. We all knew it was coming—and it’s failing miserably. The Washington Post, the “Democracy dies in darkness” crew, decided to declare war on Libs of Tik Tok this morning, doxxing her, and harassing members of her family. Why? She posted public videos of liberals’ insanity from the app. It’s all public. All she did was post the videos with some witty commentaries. That’s all. How awful, right? She gained a solid following, so she had to be attacked. The liberal media had to do it. She was too good at making their agenda look exactly what it is—unhinged, immoral, extreme, and utterly repulsive.

‘We’re going to go after people who use their free speech rights to express views we don’t like.’ That’s the liberal media in 2022. Again, the irony is thick. A billionaire-owned platform is going after a private citizen for expressing views they don’t like and yet we were told that Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter could engulf America in darkness or something.

When you try to take down @libsoftiktok but you accidentally get it trending pic.twitter.com/XKYsKn2Jpq — Jordan Chamberlain (@jordylancaster) April 19, 2022

This is what they are willfully ignoring. The TikToks these people post are public videos on public timelines. LibsofTikTok curates them.



Their argument boils down to only certain audiences should be allowed to post or share or view those videos. pic.twitter.com/1B8eK7Uhio — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 19, 2022

There's a real story about how @libsoftiktok by simply posting videos became objectively one of the most important conservative activists in the entire country



Taylor Lorenz refuses to engage with the actual content/why it resonates and chooses to try and destroy her instead — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) April 19, 2022

“I’m the victim.” What a spin. Wow. pic.twitter.com/NQetURiLvh — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

If @libsoftiktok were a government official / politician, journalist, or celebrity, tweeting on an anon account in her free time, maybe THAT would be newsworthy. But she is a private citizen and not any of those things. So WHAT is the point of WaPo exposing her name & location? — Christina Pushaw ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) April 19, 2022

Oh pic.twitter.com/cJbMHNNxz0 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

Taylor Lorenz harassed an account yesterday with a similar name. In a desperate attempt to fish for information, she threatened the account that they will be implicated as “starting a hate campaign against LGBTQ people” if they don’t respond to her pic.twitter.com/1oLZe5zyk5 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

When they saw that doxxing me wasn’t ruining my credibility, they resorted to creating and doctoring tweets. This tweet is completely fake and is verifiable in the wayback machine. A sad and pathetic attempt to undermine me. https://t.co/GGzVSFzcau — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

Why Taylor Lorenz gave me a “deadline” of an hour to respond, at 8pm last night: She WANTED to write in Washington Post that “@GovRonDeSantis Press Secretary declined to comment on her relationship with @libsoftiktok.” As if it’s shameful to follow / like / RT the account. NOPE. pic.twitter.com/pVL2ahRdSK — Christina Pushaw ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) April 19, 2022

Taylor Lorenz says online harassment is a huge problem because it’s a tool to silence people especially women. The irony pic.twitter.com/Rgxb6odlgd — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

Libs of Tik Tok isn’t afraid. She’s gained at least 100,000 new followers since the liberal media tried to cancel her. She's not holding back. She has the receipts regarding Taylor Lorenz, the WaPo writer who penned this hit piece, and online harassment. What’s the killer is Lorenz’s past remarks about how online harassment is used to silence women. Lorenz harassed an account that she thought belonged to Libs of Tik Tok. In the message, she exposed the true intentions of her piece. Again, she's only exposing what these crazy people say on a public platform.

This isn’t journalism. As Stephen Miller noted, it’s the Left reaffirming that only certain views can be posted and expressed.

Probably the best tweet to summarize this circus: