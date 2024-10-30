Pre-Election Special SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership
Tipsheet

Tim Walz Said What About Ocasio-Cortez While Playing Madden?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 30, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It's become an embarrassing spectacle for Democrats as we navigate through the final week of the 2024 election. What the hell is this, and did people think it would be a turning point? If so, fire those people immediately, though I couldn’t care less. These are Democrats we’re talking about—we aim to crush them next Tuesday. 

Yet, the male voter deficit with Democrats is an issue, but the Kamala Harris operation waited too late to do something about it, and what they cobbled together wasn’t good. Tim Walz and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) played video games on Twitch, and it was what you’d expect—a total trainwreck (via WaPo): 

Tim Walz believed in the Sega Dreamcast. 

“I thought it would conquer the world,” the Democratic nominee for vice president said Sunday in a Twitch stream with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York). The console was released in 1999 and had been in production for nearly two years before it was swamped by the Sony PlayStation. Walz is part of a loyal, dedicated niche of gamers who loved the ill-fated machine that was home to numerous cult classics. 

For the first time, Walz also confirmed reporting from IGN and the Minnesota Star-Tribune that found his long-lost Dreamcast once given away to a congressional intern and eventually sold in a Craigslist ad several years later. 

Walz discussed this and a variety of other issues with Ocasio-Cortez, who has used her Twitch channel several times since 2020 to discuss electoral politics and play games. The pair played “Madden NFL 25,” the best-selling franchise and a familiar game for Walz, a former varsity football coach. Walz played as the Minnesota Vikings and the New York congresswoman represented the Buffalo Bills. Ocasio-Cortez said she spent part of her last two days learning how to play Madden through tutorials. 

And this is how we all discovered Tim Walz never coached football, or at least whoever runs his social media has never watched the sport. Behold the tweet that explains this cringeworthy exercise, where Walz said that AOC knows how to run a mean pick-six. That’s not a play or scheme, Tim or whoever thought to post this on social media:

This whole exercise was a fumble, though. It for sure did nothing to bring men back into the Democratic Party camp, and it doesn’t help that Joe Biden called Trump supporters garbage yesterday as well.

