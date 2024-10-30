There Was a Vile, Violent Attack in Chicago, and the Media's Been Silent. We Know Why.

I'm terribly sorry to interrupt another consecutive day of the national media flogging a story about an insult comic being...insulting at a Trump rally over the weekend, but there are other things going on in the world. Beyond just the President of the United States stomping all over that story line by calling his party's opponents "garbage." But on the subject they they wish they could have stayed on even longer, I am still curious about something: If Trump's gathering in New York City was truly an orgy of fascist racism, akin to a Nazi convention, as we've been told on repeat, isn't it odd that so much attention has been paid to a few bad jokes from a relatively obscure comedian? One might think the media would have their hands full covering the blizzard of racist, fascist, Nazi content -- especially from the candidate himself -- that proliferated at the event, so they'd presumably have little time to devote to piddling nonsense like problematic and unfunny jokes from a pre-show warm-up act. That their pearl-clutching 'outrage' and 'offense'-taking has been so disproportionately focused on the bad jokes dude may suggest to a critical thinker that the rest of the hours-long rally lacked the sort of content that would support the grotesque narrative that has been portrayed.

Perhaps the ill-advised jokes of a professional insulter (which bombed in the hall, by the way) shouldn't really be a five-alarm firestorm, or anything close to it? Trying to make it a thing, let alone the thing, has felt a little try-hard by journalists who appear to share the Harris campaign's eleventh-hour desperation. And then the Biden 'gaffe' happened. Whether that desperation ends up being justified by voters' decisions in six days is a separate question. But wall-to-wall, frantic, days-long coverage of a few bad jokes that were disowned by the Trump campaign and delivered hours before Donald Trump event took the stage felt...more than a little bit synthetic. It was barely news. It was not big news. It's certainly not one of the biggest stories in the country. But boy, they tried to turn it into that. And again, then Biden dropped his rhetorical bomb. It was both disconcerting and hilarious. Meanwhile, there has been far, far, far, less coverage of this, from a national media that purports to be very concerned about incipient Nazism, or whatever:

We finally have a name for the suspect: Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi



He has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated battery.



There are reports on his immigration status and background, but not confirmed yet.https://t.co/FTPVne6qxQ https://t.co/zPnGiMWBFg — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 28, 2024

Chicago — Footage has emerged of 22-year-old Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, the Muslim gunman accused of shooting a Jewish man and first responders while shouting, "Allahu akbar." He was taken to hospital for injuries from being shot by police after he allegedly opened fire on them. pic.twitter.com/XyraCs8fV8 — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 28, 2024



This attacker shot a Jewish man on his way to worship at a synagogue, then returned to the scene of the shooting to fire at first responders. He's on video shouting 'Allahu Akbar' as he pumps bullets at Jews, paramedics, and police. According to columnist Karol Markowicz, who has excellent law enforcement sources, the suspect is an illegal immigrant who entered the country unlawfully during the Biden-Harris administration:

Breaking: The gunman in the shooting of the Orthodox Jewish man in Chicago is an illegal immigrant from northwest Africa. He crossed our southern border a year and a half ago. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 28, 2024



We're still awaiting independent confirmation, but Markowicz tells me her source is highly reliable and has been rock solid. This is an apparent hate crime (Chicago authorities withheld details such as the suspect's name for quite some time, and have dragged their feet on a hate crime determination) targeting a Jewish citizen by a radical Islamic extremist (Kamala Harris has said that term is bigoted and should be canceled) who is also reportedly an illegal alien (Harris also wants to nix this term). It's a horrible story, and it is fortunate that nobody died as a result of this violence. It's also a political nightmare for the Harris campaign, given the reported immigration status of the assailant and the identities of the targeted victims. Just as they've largely downplayed and euphemized the many actual anti-Semitic and pro-terrorism hate rallies that have proliferated on American campuses and in major cities for nearly 13 months, many journalists are choosing to ignore this development entirely, or are deliberately omitting important, relevant details:

Just amazingly bad journalism.



No mention of the fact that the initial victim was a visibly Jewish man walking to Synagogue. No mention of the video of the suspect shouting "Allahu Akbar" as he was firing at emergency services. https://t.co/MuxsnVVsXA — AG (@AGHamilton29) October 28, 2024



That's not merely "amazingly bad journalism." It's "journalism" intended to mislead and withhold politically-'unhelpful' information from the audience. A radical Islamist, Harris-era illegal immigrant trying to murder a Jew (and cops) in one of America's bluest and most violent cities is certainly politically unhelpful. So the national coverage is muted, incomplete, or nonexistent. After all, there are much more serious matters to attend to: Have you heard about the bad jokes? Finally, on the subject of horrifying violence and the Biden-Harris border crisis, in case you missed it a few days ago, I'll leave you with this gut-wrenching video out of Texas: