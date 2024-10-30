Pre-Election Special SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Whether Virginia Can Remove Non-Citizens From Voter Rolls
Tim Walz Said What About Ocasio-Cortez While Playing Madden?
VIP
Oregon Predicates Request to Judge on Self-Delusion
GDP Report Shows Economy 'Weaker Than Expected'
How Trump Plans to Help Compensate Victims of 'Migrant Crime'
NRCC Blasts the Left's Voter Suppression Efforts in Battleground Districts
VIP
Watch Trump's Reaction to Finding Out Biden Called His Supporters 'Garbage'
Scott Jennings Calls Out CNN Host, Panelists Trying to Desperately Explain Away Biden's...
VIP
One Red State Just Acquired a Massive Amount of Land to Secure Its...
Poll Out of Texas Shows That Harris Rally Sure Didn't Work for Colin...
This Hollywood Actor Is Persuading Christian Men to Vote for Kamala Harris
Is the Trump Campaign Over-Confident?
Is This Really How the Kamala HQ Is Going to Respond to Biden’s...
Tipsheet

There Was a Vile, Violent Attack in Chicago, and the Media's Been Silent. We Know Why.

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  October 30, 2024 12:38 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

I'm terribly sorry to interrupt another consecutive day of the national media flogging a story about an insult comic being...insulting at a Trump rally over the weekend, but there are other things going on in the world. Beyond just the President of the United States stomping all over that story line by calling his party's opponents "garbage."  But on the subject they they wish they could have stayed on even longer, I am still curious about something: If Trump's gathering in New York City was truly an orgy of fascist racism, akin to a Nazi convention, as we've been told on repeat, isn't it odd that so much attention has been paid to a few bad jokes from a relatively obscure comedian?  One might think the media would have their hands full covering the blizzard of racist, fascist, Nazi content -- especially from the candidate himself -- that proliferated at the event, so they'd presumably have little time to devote to piddling nonsense like problematic and unfunny jokes from a pre-show warm-up act.  That their pearl-clutching 'outrage' and 'offense'-taking has been so disproportionately focused on the bad jokes dude may suggest to a critical thinker that the rest of the hours-long rally lacked the sort of content that would support the grotesque narrative that has been portrayed.  

Advertisement

Perhaps the ill-advised jokes of a professional insulter (which bombed in the hall, by the way) shouldn't really be a five-alarm firestorm, or anything close to it?  Trying to make it a thing, let alone the thing, has felt a little try-hard by journalists who appear to share the Harris campaign's eleventh-hour desperation.  And then the Biden 'gaffe' happened.  Whether that desperation ends up being justified by voters' decisions in six days is a separate question.  But wall-to-wall, frantic, days-long coverage of a few bad jokes that were disowned by the Trump campaign and delivered hours before Donald Trump event took the stage felt...more than a little bit synthetic.  It was barely news.  It was not big news.  It's certainly not one of the biggest stories in the country.  But boy, they tried to turn it into that.  And again, then Biden dropped his rhetorical bomb.  It was both disconcerting and hilarious.  Meanwhile, there has been far, far, far, less coverage of this, from a national media that purports to be very concerned about incipient Nazism, or whatever:

Recommended

Tim Walz Said What About Ocasio-Cortez While Playing Madden? Matt Vespa
Advertisement


This attacker shot a Jewish man on his way to worship at a synagogue, then returned to the scene of the shooting to fire at first responders. He's on video shouting 'Allahu Akbar' as he pumps bullets at Jews, paramedics, and police.  According to columnist Karol Markowicz, who has excellent law enforcement sources, the suspect is an illegal immigrant who entered the country unlawfully during the Biden-Harris administration:


We're still awaiting independent confirmation, but Markowicz tells me her source is highly reliable and has been rock solid. This is an apparent hate crime (Chicago authorities withheld details such as the suspect's name for quite some time, and have dragged their feet on a hate crime determination) targeting a Jewish citizen by a radical Islamic extremist (Kamala Harris has said that term is bigoted and should be canceled) who is also reportedly an illegal alien (Harris also wants to nix this term).  It's a horrible story, and it is fortunate that nobody died as a result of this violence. It's also a political nightmare for the Harris campaign, given the reported immigration status of the assailant and the identities of the targeted victims.  Just as they've largely downplayed and euphemized the many actual anti-Semitic and pro-terrorism hate rallies that have proliferated on American campuses and in major cities for nearly 13 months, many journalists are choosing to ignore this development entirely, or are deliberately omitting important, relevant details:

Advertisement


That's not merely "amazingly bad journalism." It's "journalism" intended to mislead and withhold politically-'unhelpful' information from the audience.  A radical Islamist, Harris-era illegal immigrant trying to murder a Jew (and cops) in one of America's bluest and most violent cities is certainly politically unhelpful.  So the national coverage is muted, incomplete, or nonexistent.  After all, there are much more serious matters to attend to: Have you heard about the bad jokes?  Finally, on the subject of horrifying violence and the Biden-Harris border crisis, in case you missed it a few days ago, I'll leave you with this gut-wrenching video out of Texas:

Tags: ANTI-SEMITISM CHICAGO BORDER CRISIS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MEDIA BIAS RADICAL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Walz Said What About Ocasio-Cortez While Playing Madden? Matt Vespa
We Got Two Lib Scandals for the Price of One Last Night Matt Vespa
Poll Out of Texas Shows That Harris Rally Sure Didn't Work for Colin Allred Rebecca Downs
Scott Jennings Calls Out CNN Host, Panelists Trying to Desperately Explain Away Biden's 'Garbage' Remarks Rebecca Downs
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Whether Virginia Can Remove Non-Citizens From Voter Rolls Katie Pavlich
We Have Another Interesting Development in Nevada Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tim Walz Said What About Ocasio-Cortez While Playing Madden? Matt Vespa
Advertisement