Kentucky Lawmakers Override Democratic Gov. Beshear’s Veto on Abortion Bill

The Republican-majority Kentucky state House of Representatives and Senate voted to override Democratic pro-abortion Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto on an abortion bill on Wednesday.

The legislation, House Bill 3, bans most abortions in the state after 15 weeks gestation, a threshold that is mainstream in Europe. Other states, such as Arizona, Florida, and Mississippi, have created similar legislation. Currently, the Supreme Court is reviewing a case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, that pertains to Mississippi’s law. Dobbs is the first case in decades that could overturn Roe v. Wade. A decision is expected this summer.

Fox News noted that Kentucky’s HB 3 creates additional reporting requirements in regards to medication abortions and stipulates that abortion clinics must work with funeral homes to dispose of fetal remains.

The legislation, which is framed as an “emergency” measure, goes into effect immediately.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday evening that the state’s two abortion providers will have to temporarily stop providing abortions because “they are unable to comply with the requirements immediately.”

“They [abortion providers] said it was unclear how long it would take them to comply with the new law or if they would be able to,” WSJ added. Wednesday’s vote in the state House was 76 to 21, and the Senate voted 31 to 6.

In Beshear’s veto letter, as Townhall covered, he said that the legislation is “likely unconstitutional,” an argument that pro-abortion advocates have echoed for decades.

In a statement, Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony List said “Beshear is an extremist who regularly sides with the abortion lobby against constituents and must be held accountable.

“Like most Americans, Kentuckians want commonsense safeguards for unborn babies and their mothers and reject abortion on demand,” she added. “We thank all our allies who fought to get this legislation across the finish line, and we hope the U.S. Supreme Court will soon allow the people and their legislators nationwide to enact laws that save lives.”