Abortion

Leftists Lose It Over Possible Roe v. Wade Overturn

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Dec 02, 2021 1:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) heard oral arguments for the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which surrounds the constitutionality of a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi. Dobbs is the first case in decades that could overturn precedents set by landmark cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. 

Following the hearings, reports indicated that the conservative-majority Supreme Court would be open to upholding Mississippi’s abortion law and possibly overturning Roe. Predictably, this news sent pro-abortion lawmakers, advocacy groups, and the like into, a frenzy.

Pro-abortion organizations like Emily’s List, the Center for Reproductive Rights, and Planned Parenthood called on SCOTUS to uphold Roe and for citizens to elect more female, Democratic, pro-abortion lawmakers.

Lawmakers like Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D), Wisconsin’s Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, and Democratic Rep. Sylvia Garcia (TX) pushed the narrative that abortion is “essential” and a “constitutional right.”

Other organizations and individuals took to Twitter to claim that abortion bans are “rooted in white supremacy,” “discriminatory” and “racist.”

This week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that President Biden believes the Mississippi law “violates women's constitutional rights” and poses a “grave threat.” Biden, who has described himself as a “devout Catholic,” has a track record of supporting pro-abortion legislation, including stripping the Hyde Amendment from the 2022 budget.

