Pennsylvania Senate Hopeful Brags About Forcing Taxpayers to Fund Abortions

Pennsylvania Senate candidate and current Democratic congressman Rep. Conor Lamb bragged in a video about forcing pro-life taxpayers to fund abortions.

During a virtual Pennsylvania Democratic county chairs forum, Lamb boasted that the House of Representatives scrapped the longstanding Hyde Amendment, a provision that does not allow federal funding to pay for abortions. President Joe Biden supported the Hyde Amendment until he ran for president in the 2020 election.

WATCH: Pennsylvania Democrat Conor Lamb brags about forcing pro-life taxpayers to fund abortion. pic.twitter.com/vbclcdpEAX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 13, 2022

“The other thing we did in the House this year was, for the first time, actually, is vote down something called the Hyde Amendment, which used to restrict Medicaid and public, government funded insurance programs from providing abortion services” Lamb said in the video.

“That is long past due,” he added.

Former Rep. Keith Rothfus, a Republican who represented Pennsylvania's 12th congressional district, responded to the video on Twitter. He pointed out that Lamb's stance on abortion goes against his Catholic faith.

.@ConorLambPA tries to out-abortion his Dem Senate primary opponents saying ending restrictions on taxpayer funding of #abortion is “long past due.” But on 6/15/19 (2 yrs ago) he told my wife in Coraopolis he’d support #Hyde Amend. Why does this guy brag about being “Catholic”? https://t.co/w6W3Nt9NbH — Keith Rothfus (@KeithRothfus) April 13, 2022

On Dec. 1, while the Supreme Court heard oral arguments for the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which could overturn Roe v. Wade, Lamb shared on Twitter that he would work on legislation to “codify” Roe into federal law and undermine efforts at the state level to curb abortion.

As SCOTUS takes up Mississippi’s abortion ban:



I will always vote to protect women’s right to choose. I cosponsored & voted to codify Roe into law in the House. With 1 more vote in the Senate that can become law, no matter what the court does.



We can win that vote in PA #PASen — Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) December 1, 2021

In 2018, Vox ran a piece about Lamb’s stance on abortion.

“What’s true is that Lamb, like many Roman Catholic Democrats, describes himself as ‘personally opposed to abortion,’” the article stated. “But like many pro-choice Democratic Party politicians, he frames that as a religious issue rather than a public policy one, just as a Jewish politician might keep kosher in his personal life without proposing to make shellfish illegal.”

The article acknowledged that nearly every prominent Democrat “is pro-choice these days.”

In addition, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, from Illinois, revealed in an interview with America Magazine that he has been shunned from receiving the sacrament of Holy Communion at his home diocese due to his pro-abortion voting record.

A recent poll conducted by the Wall Street Journal found that 48 percent of voters favor a 15-week ban on abortion, which is a restriction the Supreme Court will decide on in Dobbs. A study done last year by the Charlotte Lozier Institute found that 15-week abortion bans are mainstream in Europe.