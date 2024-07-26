Lawmakers Demand Wray Correct the Record
Speaker Mike Johnson Puts Kamala Harris' Border Failures on Full Display

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 26, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) made a surprise visit to the southern border as Vice President Kamala Harris’s failures as border czar are being highlighted as she seeks to secure the Democratic presidential nominee. 

After touring the San Diego sector-- one of the busiest parts of the U.S.-Mexico border-- Johnson attacked Harris and President Joe Biden for blatantly ignoring the crisis that has resulted in tens of millions of illegal immigrants entering the United States. 

“We've had a very interesting tour here at the San Diego sector. This has become, in many ways, the epicenter of the Biden-Harris border catastrophe," Johnson said. "Now we're very concerned in Congress that this illegal immigrant invasion is threatening even the integrity of our elections.”

In March 2021, Harris was tasked with solving the “root causes” of illegal immigration. 

However, she abandoned her duties just as quickly as she was given them. 

Instead, Harris allowed an unprecedented number of illegal aliens into the nation’s interior, resulting in illegal crossings skyrocketing 140 percent over former President Donald Trump's term.

While Trump was in office, there were 1.8 million recorded illegal immigrant crossings from the Northern Triangle and Mexico between Fiscal Years 2017 and 2020. 

Between FY 2009 and FY 2016, former President Obama's presidency recorded 3.2 million illegal crossings from the same region. 

On the contrary, during the Biden/Harris years, there were a whopping 4.31 million recorded illegal crossings (so far) between FY 2021 and  FY 2024. 

It’s important to note that these numbers do not include gotaways or CBP ports of entry.

Johnson declared Harris to be “completely ineffective,” saying she failed to protect the U.S. 

The Department of Homeland Security claimed the number of illegal alien encounters is down 55 percent since Biden’s executive order on immigration was passed seven weeks ago.

However, the National Border Patrol Union said that the data doesn’t reflect actual numbers, adding that illegal immigrants will instead arrive at airports to turn themselves in.

“Essentially, the only thing that’s changed since the executive order went into effect is that the processing is happening in a different place,” John Anfinsen, the executive vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, said. 

Johnson’s visit to the border comes as six Democrats joined all House Republicans to pass a resolution condemning Harris’ handling of the southern border. 

