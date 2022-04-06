Democratic Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Will Not Say If She Supports Limits on Abortion

Arizona secretary of state and gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs (D) appeared in an interview this week where she would not answer questions regarding limits on abortion.

The Democratic frontrunner discussed Arizona’s new restrictive abortion law with reporter Dennis Welch on local CBS-affiliated outlet Arizona’s Family in the segment “Politics Unplugged.” Welch repeatedly pressed Hobbs on her position on limits on abortion.

As Townhall covered, Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey signed a series of bills last month, one of which prohibits abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Other states, such as Florida and Mississippi, are pushing similar legislation. Mississippi’s law is currently under review by the Supreme Court and could overturn landmark cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Twelve to 15 week abortion bans are mainstream in most European countries.

Welch: “What would your limits be on this [abortion]? This limits nearly all abortions after 15 weeks. Where do you draw the line?”

Hobbs: “Well, women deserve access to abortion care. Abortion is healthcare. I’ve been very clear on my position on that throughout my time in the Legislature. So if I’m elected governor, that’s what folks are getting. And I will work with the legislature that’s in place to ensure that women have continued access to reproductive healthcare.”

Welch: “But where do you draw the line though? I mean, if it’s not 15 weeks, is it 24 weeks? Where do you draw the line where you say, okay, abortions after this point of time, no, it’s a no go?”

Hobbs: “Abortion is a personal decision between a woman and her family and her doctor. And that’s something that needs to be discussed in the medical exam room, not by politicians.”





The Arizona gubernatorial election will take place this year. Ducey will not run for reelection due to term limits in the state. On the Republican side, a recent poll from Alloy Analytics shows former news anchor Kari Lake, who I interviewed last July, leading in the primary for governor. Lake is endorsed by former President Donald Trump.