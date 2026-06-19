Israel and Hezbollah Agree to Ceasefire As Deadly Fighting Casts Doubt on Trump Iran Peace Deal

Israel and Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire set to start on Friday. This comes after fierce fighting in southern Lebanon.

The continued military hostilities have cast doubt on whether the peace deal President Donald Trump signed with Iran can hold. There are already indications that the ongoing strikes have affected the rest of the peace process.

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Israel and Hezbollah agreed to the ceasefire after U.S. and Qatari negotiators worked with both sides to come to an agreement. “Hezbollah and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire,” a senior U.S. official said. “We understand that after the exchange of fire earlier today, Israel and Hezbollah are now in a ceasefire.”

🇮🇱🇱🇧 IDF spokesperson:



“Hezbollah is fighting a defensive battle to prevent our forces from completing the destruction of these infrastructures.”



“Hezbollah is the one that violated the ceasefire. It is trying to defend its capabilities it built over the years.”



He legit said:… pic.twitter.com/JMucNYK7e0 — Conflict Radar (@Conflict_Radar1) June 19, 2026

This development ties into the deal with Iran, which calls for an end to military operations on all fronts — including Lebanon. It requires both sides to halt attacks.

The ongoing strikes between the two have killed at least 18 people. Negotiators from Iran and the U.S., including Vice President JD Vance postponed scheduled talks in Switzerland after the fighting continued.

"The United States is committed to PEACE... We expect a complete Ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel." - President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9mcZhC89QU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 18, 2026

Tensions between the U.S. and Israel have increased over the past few days with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu balking at the peace deal. “Israel will not tolerate attacks on our soldiers or on our territory, and it will exact a very heavy price from Hezbollah for these attacks,” he said. He insisted that Israeli forces will remain in a security zone inside southern Lebanon.

🚨 NOW: President Trump's team and Qatar have brokered a CEASEFIRE between Israel and Lebanon, per Axios, to ensure the Iran peace process continues



This comes as Trump said he will play out the next 60 days with Iran to see if Iran upholds their end



PRAY FOR PEACE! No more… pic.twitter.com/3PUBuljUKV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 19, 2026

The deal between the U.S. and Iran resulted in the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway where the Iranian regime had been enforcing a naval blockade. It also included a promise that Iran would not pursue nuclear weapons. In exchange, the U.S. agreed to halt all military hostilities. Both sides agreed to an additional 60 days to work out details regarding the regime’s nuclear ambitions and U.S. sanctions.

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