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Tipsheet

Israel and Hezbollah Agree to Ceasefire As Deadly Fighting Casts Doubt on Trump Iran Peace Deal

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 19, 2026 11:30 AM
Israel and Hezbollah Agree to Ceasefire As Deadly Fighting Casts Doubt on Trump Iran Peace Deal
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

Israel and Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire set to start on Friday. This comes after fierce fighting in southern Lebanon.

The continued military hostilities have cast doubt on whether the peace deal President Donald Trump signed with Iran can hold. There are already indications that the ongoing strikes have affected the rest of the peace process.

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Israel and Hezbollah agreed to the ceasefire after U.S. and Qatari negotiators worked with both sides to come to an agreement. “Hezbollah and Israel have agreed to a ceasefire,” a senior U.S. official said. “We understand that after the exchange of fire earlier today, Israel and Hezbollah are now in a ceasefire.”

This development ties into the deal with Iran, which calls for an end to military operations on all fronts — including Lebanon. It requires both sides to halt attacks.

The ongoing strikes between the two have killed at least 18 people. Negotiators from Iran and the U.S., including Vice President JD Vance postponed scheduled talks in Switzerland after the fighting continued.

Tensions between the U.S. and Israel have increased over the past few days with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu balking at the peace deal. “Israel will not tolerate attacks on our soldiers or on our territory, and it will exact a very heavy price from Hezbollah for these attacks,” he said. He insisted that Israeli forces will remain in a security zone inside southern Lebanon.

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL QATAR

The deal between the U.S. and Iran resulted in the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway where the Iranian regime had been enforcing a naval blockade. It also included a promise that Iran would not pursue nuclear weapons. In exchange, the U.S. agreed to halt all military hostilities. Both sides agreed to an additional 60 days to work out details regarding the regime’s nuclear ambitions and U.S. sanctions.

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