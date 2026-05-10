Patient Zero of the Hantavirus Outbreak Has Been Identified
Patient Zero of the Hantavirus Outbreak Has Been Identified
VIP
Heads, Democrats Win. Tails, Voters Lose.
Heads, Democrats Win. Tails, Voters Lose.
The Legacy That Outlives Everything
The Legacy That Outlives Everything
Donald Trump's Razzle-Dazzle
Donald Trump's Razzle-Dazzle
Former NFL Player Sentenced to 16 Years for Nearly $200M Medicare Fraud Scheme
Former NFL Player Sentenced to 16 Years for Nearly $200M Medicare Fraud Scheme
U.S. Forces Recover Body of Missing Soldier in Morocco
U.S. Forces Recover Body of Missing Soldier in Morocco
Higher Wages for Americans Is Apparently Bad News — If You're Bloomberg
Higher Wages for Americans Is Apparently Bad News — If You're Bloomberg
'They Will Be Laughing No Longer': Trump Gives Stark Warning to Tehran
'They Will Be Laughing No Longer': Trump Gives Stark Warning to Tehran
Spencer Pratt's Mother's Day Ad Is a Tearjerker
Spencer Pratt's Mother's Day Ad Is a Tearjerker
Widow of Assassinated Conservative Icon Tells Graduates: Get Married, Build Families, Live With Purpose
Widow of Assassinated Conservative Icon Tells Graduates: Get Married, Build Families, Live...
Trump Unveils His New Strategy to Target Terrorism
Trump Unveils His New Strategy to Target Terrorism
Antifa Radicals Issue Threats and Commit Assault During Demonstration Against Kash Patel
Antifa Radicals Issue Threats and Commit Assault During Demonstration Against Kash Patel
All That I Am, I Owe to My Angel Mother
All That I Am, I Owe to My Angel Mother
The Paper Tiger of the 14th Amendment: Reclaiming the American Birthright
The Paper Tiger of the 14th Amendment: Reclaiming the American Birthright
Tipsheet

Trump Slams Iran's Response to Peace Proposal

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 10, 2026 5:57 PM
Trump Slams Iran's Response to Peace Proposal
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump rejected the Iranian government’s response to the U.S’s peace proposal to end the Iran conflict. 

"I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called “Representatives.” I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump posted on Truth Social. 

Advertisement

The exact proposal doesn't appear to be public, but the terms likely include lifting oil sanctions, lifting the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran forfeiting its nuclear-enriched materials. 

Recommended

Spencer Pratt's Mother's Day Ad Is a Tearjerker Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRUTH SOCIAL THE WALL STREET JOURNAL


The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington submitted its proposal last week. 

Iran reportedly said that it would gradually reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the U.S. stopped its blockade of the Strait. 

The U.S. reportedly sought to place a decades-long moratorium on Iran’s nuclear program. 

The Iran conflict started on Feb. 28. Early in the war, the U.S. and Israel bombed Iran, killing its head leader and destroying over 30 of Iran's ships. But more recently, the U.S. has blockaded the Strait of Hormuz to choke out the country's oil revenue. 

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Spencer Pratt's Mother's Day Ad Is a Tearjerker Joseph Chalfant
Patient Zero of the Hantavirus Outbreak Has Been Identified Matt Vespa
Former NFL Player Sentenced to 16 Years for Nearly $200M Medicare Fraud Scheme Scott McClallen
Too Many Democrats Are a Special Kind of Stupid Derek Hunter
'They Will Be Laughing No Longer': Trump Gives Stark Warning to Tehran Scott McClallen
Higher Wages for Americans Is Apparently Bad News — If You're Bloomberg Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Spencer Pratt's Mother's Day Ad Is a Tearjerker Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement