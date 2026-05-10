Trump Slams Iran's Response to Peace Proposal

President Donald Trump rejected the Iranian government’s response to the U.S’s peace proposal to end the Iran conflict.

"I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called “Representatives.” I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump posted on Truth Social.

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The exact proposal doesn't appear to be public, but the terms likely include lifting oil sanctions, lifting the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran forfeiting its nuclear-enriched materials.

🚨President Trump told me in a phone call that he "doesn't like" Iran's latest response to the draft agreement for ending the war. "It was inappropriate", he said — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 10, 2026

Irans response:



Multi-page according to WSJ, sticks to opening strait/ending war first before making nuclear concessions; agrees to export some of the HEU to a third country, dilute the rest; agrees to enrichment pause but not 20 years; does not agree to "dismantle" existing… — Gregory Brew (@gbrew24) May 10, 2026

IRAN NEGOTIATIONS RESPONSE



WSJ and Al Mayadeen report that Iran is demanding an end to the blockade, unrestricted oil exports, sanctions relief, the release of frozen assets, a ceasefire in Lebanon, and continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz.



On the nuclear issue,… — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 10, 2026

"If it's clear in the next few days that there's not a good path to a negotiated settlement, we'll go back to the military method to open the strait," Energy Secretary Wright on whether Project Freedom will start. He tells us on @facethenation that the US paused it at "Iran's… https://t.co/zZAsai4hmj — Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) May 10, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Iran informs President Trump he will make a "HUGE MISTAKE" if he DARES resume hostilities — and their President says they'll REFUSE to "bow our heads"



Iran wants to KEEP the nuclear facilities, control over the Strait, and even some uranium



NO WONDER 47 told them… pic.twitter.com/jxmTWXF3NM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 10, 2026





New: President Trump says Iran’s response to US demands in the memorandum of understanding are “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE” — suggesting the US and Iran no closer to agreeing a deal to start talks for a deal — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) May 10, 2026

The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington submitted its proposal last week.

Iran reportedly said that it would gradually reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the U.S. stopped its blockade of the Strait.

The U.S. reportedly sought to place a decades-long moratorium on Iran’s nuclear program.

The Iran conflict started on Feb. 28. Early in the war, the U.S. and Israel bombed Iran, killing its head leader and destroying over 30 of Iran's ships. But more recently, the U.S. has blockaded the Strait of Hormuz to choke out the country's oil revenue.

President Trump rejects Iran’s response to peace proposal as “totally unacceptable.”pic.twitter.com/5Y6ix3Uwj6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 10, 2026

The idea that Iran would not completely destroy all their enrichment facilities as part of a negotiated solution makes no sense. The moratorium - without complete dismantlement of the enrichment facilities and capabilities - truly becomes the JCPOA.



I am certain that Iran’s… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 10, 2026

I appreciate President Trump’s earnest efforts to seek a diplomatic solution to change the behavior of the Iranian terrorist regime. However, between their constant attacks on international shipping, the persistent attacks on our Middle Eastern allies and now a totally… https://t.co/bWC5juxzly — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 10, 2026

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"I have just read the response from Iran’s so-called 'Representatives.' I don’t like it — TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter." -President DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/MIQDS9Ujjy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 10, 2026

Trump's options: Door number 1 - Declare victory; withdraw from war; Door number 2 - more negotiations to reach an agreement; Door number 3 - coercive use of blockade plus air strikes with a Project Freedom plus to challenge Iran's control of Straits. Going with with #3 — Aaron David Miller (@aarondmiller2) May 10, 2026

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