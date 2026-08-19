After These Angie Nixon Interviews, Let's Congratulate Ashley Moody on Her Reelection

It’s a win-win for the Republican Party: Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) won her primary and likely the general tonight. Angie Nixon mounted an upset and trounced Alex Vindman in Florida’s Democrat Senate primary. It wasn’t a slim victory à la Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan. Nixon clobbered Vindman by double digits, 56-44. Vindman had devoted millions to this effort. It’s a sign that perhaps, with George Conway and Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) being put out to pasture in their respective primaries, the OG anti-Trump resistance crop has finally wilted and died.

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As Nate Silver noted, voters seem keen to move on from these guys — Vindman was a key figure in the Ukrainian quid pro quo hoax that led to Trump's impeachment nonsense. Nixon is a democratic socialist, had a meltdown when the state pushed new maps — she’s the gal you want in the general. She had some interviews last night; they were nightmares. Can we just congratulate Moody on her win now?

WATCH: Jen Psaki asks Angie Nixon how she's going to engage with socialism-skeptic Cubans and Venezuelans in Florida. Nixon responds by talking about constituent services.



JEN PSAKI: You have incredible background. We've just talked about in the block before this, where people… pic.twitter.com/Hl7BQQfhuW — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) August 19, 2026

JEN PSAKI: You have incredible background. We've just talked about in the block before this, where people are getting to know you. And running statewide in Florida is no easy task, as you know. So that's why I'm asking these questions. One of the- you are a member of the Democratic Socialists. So a lot of candidates who have won in primaries who are members of the Democratic Socialists as well. You are also running, though, in a state Florida has, as you well know, and a lot of people watching know, a large population of people who fled countries like Cuba and Venezuela, who may have a very unfavorable view of the term “socialist”, and they may not know you yet. So how- what is your message to them, and how are you going to appeal to them? Because you need to win them over too. ANGIE NIXON: Yeah, for sure. So I'm going to continue to- to work hard and go and knock on every door and have conversations with people, even if they may not agree with me ideologically. I want to be clear, I just recently joined the Democratic Socialists of America, but I'm also a union organizer. I'm a mother. I am a wife. I am a community organizer, a small business owner. And I'm going to have conversations with people about what it is that they care about. Too often, elected officials don't come talk to people. That is why people have been getting so upset and off. I pride myself on having had one of the amazing constituency services programs here in our state, and I'm going to continue to do that when I become the next United States senator. I have an advisory committee that helps advise me on policies and legislation people want to see passed, as well as how they want me to vote, and I'm going to continue that advocacy and that constituency program and advisory committee when I become the next United States senator. PSAKI: Angie Nixon, congratulations. You ran a heck of a campaign. Thank you so much for joining me. NIXON: Thank you for having me.

Oh, dear God.

The DSA crashed into a wall in this state, which has become a Republican juggernaut, though she thinks she’ll whoop Moody’s backside in November. While not a MAGA supporter, National Review’s Noah Rothman said the Democrats’ tryst with DSA antics cost them this race:

OOF: Laura Coates' body language says it all in reaction to Angie Nixon closing out by saying, "I look forward to taking you on, Ashley Moody, to taking you on and to whooping you in November and you WILL be calling me your Senator." pic.twitter.com/3UuYC1eADX — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) August 19, 2026

"The story tonight is the DSA overcoming the establish Democrat..." @NoahCRothman on the FLSEN primary results



NOAH ROTHMAN: I mean, I can't believe we're all dancing around the news tonight. This is not a Republican story tonight. The story tonight is the DSA overcoming the… pic.twitter.com/ziL2fyEvnM — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) August 19, 2026

Again, Moody is going to be just fine. She was appointed to serve the rest of Marco Rubio's term. The special election in November will make it official.

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