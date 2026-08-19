Another Violent Criminal Illegal Alien Was Arrested for Murdering Woman in Fairfax County, Virginia

On Monday morning, the body of a woman was found in a parking lot near Difficult Run Trail in Great Falls, Virginia. A jogger discovered the body and called police, who later identified the victim as 42-year-old Carmen Lizet Puch of Reston. Puch was lying next to her car with "trauma to her upper body."

Advertisement

Puch was the mother of a young daughter.

A 19-year-old man, Alexis Antonio Cedillos-Campos, was arrested in connection with the murder. You will not be surprised to learn that Cedillos-Campos is an illegal alien from El Salvador who was let in the country under Joe Biden.

BREAKING: I'm told by federal source that the suspect arrested in Fairfax County, VA for the stabbing murder of a mother near a jogging trail in Great Falls, VA is a Salvadoran illegal alien who was caught and released at the border by the Biden admin in El Paso, TX in April… pic.twitter.com/I3WJ0dcDzR — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 19, 2026

Melugin included a photo of Cedillos-Campos while he was in Border Patrol custody in 2024. If he had been deported then, Puch would still be alive.

Why does @GovernorVA want Virginians living in fear by failing to protect us? — 🇺🇸🍊🧡southerngalpal 🧡🍊🇺🇸 (@belleofva) August 19, 2026

Gov. Abigail Spanberger has decided the rights of illegal aliens are more important than the lives of Virginia mothers.

🚨New: Fairfax County detectives said they arrested 19-year-old Alexis Antonio Cedillos-Campos in connection with the homicide of Carmen Lizet Puch that happened in Great Falls on Monday. pic.twitter.com/1TEFjv6xso — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) August 19, 2026

Fairfax Police will provide more information this afternoon.

SUSPECT ARRESTED🚨🚔



Our detectives have arrested Alexis Antonio Cedillos-Campos, 19, in connection with the homicide of Carmen Lizet Puch that occurred in Great Falls on Monday.



More info will be provided this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/YwWoN86flc — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 19, 2026

7News D.C. spoke to residents before Cedillos-Campos was arrested.

The woman who was found stabbed to death near her car in the parking lot of Difficult Run Park in the Great Falls area has been identified.

Fairfax County police said the body of Carmen Lizet Puch, 42, of Reston, was found by a jogger Monday just before 7 a.m. in the parking lot… pic.twitter.com/0z1joE3XBV — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) August 18, 2026

"Which is bizarre to have such a serious, horrible tragedy happening here," the woman said. "It's very, very spooky, actually, to have no crime scene even that they're still investigating."

And there it is. How long do we have to put up with this? Is it worth it, liberal voters of Northern Virginia? https://t.co/zlFA63B43k — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 19, 2026

This is apparently a wealthy area.

Advertisement

It happened again...this time in a neighborhood of private schools and multi-million dollar homes.... https://t.co/kUaCzktxDP — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) August 19, 2026

We wonder if the woman 7News D.C. spoke to vote for Spanberger to resist President Trump. Some of her neighbors certainly did.

We will keep an eye on this story, because as Townhall reported yesterday, Fairfax County Prosecutor Steve Descano has a habit of letting violent criminals go free, often without charges. In fact, Descano had a violent Islamic criminal driven to the Tajikistan embassy in D.C. to get a passport, and then that criminal was given a 48-hour pass to leave his facility. He ended up fleeing the country.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.