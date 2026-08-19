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Another Violent Criminal Illegal Alien Was Arrested for Murdering Woman in Fairfax County, Virginia

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 19, 2026 11:15 AM
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Another Violent Criminal Illegal Alien Was Arrested for Murdering Woman in Fairfax County, Virginia
Townhall Media

On Monday morning, the body of a woman was found in a parking lot near Difficult Run Trail in Great Falls, Virginia. A jogger discovered the body and called police, who later identified the victim as 42-year-old Carmen Lizet Puch of Reston. Puch was lying next to her car with "trauma to her upper body."

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Puch was the mother of a young daughter.

A 19-year-old man, Alexis Antonio Cedillos-Campos, was arrested in connection with the murder. You will not be surprised to learn that Cedillos-Campos is an illegal alien from El Salvador who was let in the country under Joe Biden.

Melugin included a photo of Cedillos-Campos while he was in Border Patrol custody in 2024. If he had been deported then, Puch would still be alive.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger has decided the rights of illegal aliens are more important than the lives of Virginia mothers.

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Fairfax Police will provide more information this afternoon.

7News D.C. spoke to residents before Cedillos-Campos was arrested.

"Which is bizarre to have such a serious, horrible tragedy happening here," the woman said. "It's very, very spooky, actually, to have no crime scene even that they're still investigating."

This is apparently a wealthy area.

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We wonder if the woman 7News D.C. spoke to vote for Spanberger to resist President Trump. Some of her neighbors certainly did.

We will keep an eye on this story, because as Townhall reported yesterday, Fairfax County Prosecutor Steve Descano has a habit of letting violent criminals go free, often without charges. In fact, Descano had a violent Islamic criminal driven to the Tajikistan embassy in D.C. to get a passport, and then that criminal was given a 48-hour pass to leave his facility. He ended up fleeing the country.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics BORDER PATROL | CRIME | ILLEGAL ALIEN | JOE BIDEN | VIRGINIA
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