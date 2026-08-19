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Bill Maher Shuts Down a Muslim Comedian When the Conversation Veered Into This Topic

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 19, 2026 6:30 AM
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Bill Maher Shuts Down a Muslim Comedian When the Conversation Veered Into This Topic
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher had Iranian-American comedian Max Amini on his podcast, Club Random, where religion came up. Maher is a hard critic of organized religion. He’s not an atheist but a very vocal agnostic. He thinks all religion is stupid, the institution of it, but there is one that is not like the others, and that’s Islam. He’s tired of the talking point that his pointed criticisms are overgeneralizations and marginalize moderates. There are none regarding the latter, and, sorry, but Maher and others do think this religion has bad ideas: stoning women because they were raped is high on the list. When Amini tried to claim that the Bible and the Quran are essentially the same book, Maher said he had to pump the brakes:

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MAHER: "I gotta stop you there, man... It's not really accurate, because the Quran and the Bible are not like the same book, just in a different language. They're just not."

"First of all, the Bible is two halves. One is the Prince of Peace, whose message was very different than Muhammad, who was a warrior. Christianity is founded on being a martyr and suffering."

"Islam, their best century was their first. They came out of the desert and conquered the whole world, and they didn't do it by asking. It doesn't happen that far, that quickly, by asking. There's a reason why the Saudi Arabian flag is two swords."

"Okay, everybody was like that back then. They were just very successful at it. But that influences what's in the book."

"The Bible is an anthology of so many different authors over different eras, and some of it is batshit, and some of it is poetry."

What they did agree on was that the Iranian regime is awful. Amini said he can’t visit because he speaks against the government. Maher then said that while the Minneapolis raid wasn’t good — I disagree — he added that the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti don’t make this Tehran West. 

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"ICE shouldn't have killed those people. But it's not the same thing. It just isn’t. Get over silliness, you know,” he added. This is a state regime that’s killing people wholesale. 

It’s remarkable how anti-American propaganda spreads like wildfire among the far Left. 

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News Topics BIBLE | BILL MAHER | IRAN | ISLAM | SAUDI ARABIA
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