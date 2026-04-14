Marco Rubio to Head Peace Talks Between Israel and Lebanon

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to lead peace talks between Israel and Lebanon on Tuesday, the first in more than three decades, after Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets further strained an already fragile ceasefire between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

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🚨 MARCO RUBIO FRONT AND CENTER!



Sec. Marco Rubio is now brokering peace talks today between Israel and Lebanon as the IDF continues overwhelming strikes on Hezbollah



The FIRST of these talks in more than 3 DECADES.



Marco is rising to the occasion! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ru8F93Pqst — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 14, 2026

🚨 MARCO RUBIO IS ENGAGED IN HISTORY!



Marco is about to host Israel and Lebanon for direct peace talks in Washington DC — the first of their kind in DECADES



Greatest Secretary of State ever 🇺🇸



"Ambassador level talks will take place today between Israel and Lebanon aimed at… pic.twitter.com/shoZw4c2F2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 14, 2026

"Ambassador-level talks will take place today between Israel and Lebanon aimed at disarming Hezbollah and creating peaceful relations between the two countries," Fox News' Trey Yingst reported. "We know these direct talks are the first of their kind since 1982, when negotiations led to a short agreement between Israel and Lebanon. Indirect talks also took place in 1993, brokered by the United States and the U. N. A spokesperson for the Israeli government described the scopes of the talks today."

"Now that Hezbollah has been so severely degraded the government in Lebanon reached out for us for talks," the spokesperson said. "This is mediated by the United States. This dialogue between Israel and Lebanon has started, which is aimed at disarming the Hezbollah terrorist organization, removing them from Lebanon and establishing peaceful relations between our two countries. We will not discuss a ceasefire with Hezbollah, which continues to carry out indiscriminate attacks against Israel and our civilians."

"A regional source told Fox News there was real pressure to link the Lebanon front to the Iran ceasefire Israel and the Lebanese government both emphasized publicly the importance of denying the Iranian regime that win," Yingst added. "Both sides have watched as Hezbollah continues rocket and drone attacks over the border, prompting more Israeli strikes against southern Lebanon."

This comes after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz last week, just a day into the ceasefire with the United States and Israel, while also objecting to Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah serves as a primary proxy for the Iranian regime, and those strikes risked undermining the leverage and strategic capabilities Iran may have hoped to use during the two-week ceasefire.

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Although keeping the Strait of Hormuz open was a key condition of the agreement, the Trump administration initially allowed the violation to stand in the hope that weekend negotiations might lead to a lasting resolution. However, despite its limited leverage, Iran refused to commit to suspending its nuclear program, prompting President Trump to order the U.S. Navy to blockade the strait.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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