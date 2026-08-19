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What the Hell Was CNN Thinking With This Segment?

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 19, 2026 6:50 AM
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What the Hell Was CNN Thinking With This Segment?
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Natalie Harp is a longtime and dedicated Trump aide. She’s with him all the time, as any close aides are, and somehow that’s become a story. Newsflash: the president’s body person or persons are around him a lot. There is a sexual element here as well: they’re hoping a sex scandal rests beneath the mountain of innuendos that’s been lobbed at Harp and Trump, specifically from Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), who really needs to know his place. My dude, you’re a little senator. Trump is president. It’s not a contest between the president and soy boy Jonny. 

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Yet, CNN decided to fan the flames on this non-story, taking the extra step of finding Harp’s estranged brother, Preston, to get into the psyche of Ms. Harp.

Three words: gross and weird. Harp is also a survivor of bone cancer, and this whole segment really took an aberrant turn. Corey clipped this bizarre event, in which Preston claimed his estranged sister might be obsessed with Trump, adding to insinuations of an improper relationship while also taking swipes at the president. He got his fifteen minutes. 

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When asked if he had a message for Ms. Harp, it was this:

“I hope that you change and that you wake up and you realize that everybody on this earth is part of a human family, and no country is better than any other country. And the history of the United States is, unfortunately, really sad,” he said. 

What the hell was even this, folks? 

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News Topics CNN | DONALD TRUMP | JON OSSOFF | MEDIA BIAS | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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