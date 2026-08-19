What the Hell Was CNN Thinking With This Segment?

Natalie Harp is a longtime and dedicated Trump aide. She’s with him all the time, as any close aides are, and somehow that’s become a story. Newsflash: the president’s body person or persons are around him a lot. There is a sexual element here as well: they’re hoping a sex scandal rests beneath the mountain of innuendos that’s been lobbed at Harp and Trump, specifically from Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), who really needs to know his place. My dude, you’re a little senator. Trump is president. It’s not a contest between the president and soy boy Jonny.

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Yet, CNN decided to fan the flames on this non-story, taking the extra step of finding Harp’s estranged brother, Preston, to get into the psyche of Ms. Harp.

Three words: gross and weird. Harp is also a survivor of bone cancer, and this whole segment really took an aberrant turn. Corey clipped this bizarre event, in which Preston claimed his estranged sister might be obsessed with Trump, adding to insinuations of an improper relationship while also taking swipes at the president. He got his fifteen minutes.

"She was so determined to not be left behind that she actually got in the trunk of one of the SUVs that was part of the motorcade... and that was according to multiple sources." pic.twitter.com/5KjhEXV25b — Corey Inganamort 🪚🌴🪚 (@TheBirdWords) August 18, 2026

Erin Burnett and her producers thought it was a brilliant idea to bring on Natalie's estranged brother to insinuate that she had an inappropriate relationship with Trump.



Burnett: How much do you think she truly believed that Trump saved her life?



Estranged brother Preston:… pic.twitter.com/e6O91WhDy4 — Corey Inganamort 🪚🌴🪚 (@TheBirdWords) August 18, 2026

Erin Burnett asks the estranged brother why Natalie may have been on the plane Trump took out of Turkey



*laughs like he's high*



"I mean, like that if you‘re really friends and loyal to your team, why would you just go peace out and take another airplane when you think the other… pic.twitter.com/EIoU2XvkaO — Corey Inganamort 🪚🌴🪚 (@TheBirdWords) August 19, 2026

Erin Burnett: "If she [Natalie] was listening to you right now, is there anything you'd want to tell her?



Estranged brother "I hope that you change and that you wake up and you realize that everybody on this earth is part of a human family, and no country is better than any… pic.twitter.com/ZuXXL4NSov — Corey Inganamort 🪚🌴🪚 (@TheBirdWords) August 19, 2026

Erin’s full interview with the estranged brother of Trump aide Natalie Harp as CNN reports Harp is constantly around Trump all hours of the day: “It really blows my mind.” pic.twitter.com/4jWjuNCMys — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) August 19, 2026

When asked if he had a message for Ms. Harp, it was this:

“I hope that you change and that you wake up and you realize that everybody on this earth is part of a human family, and no country is better than any other country. And the history of the United States is, unfortunately, really sad,” he said.

What the hell was even this, folks?

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