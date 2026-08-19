Palo Alto School District Sued Following High School Mosque Field Trip

Amid growing concerns about the rise of Islam in America, a group of parents in Palo Alto has filed a lawsuit against the district after high school students were taken to a mosque and given copies of the Quran. Girls were encouraged to wear hijabs, and the students were taught that Islam is "social justice."

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A California high school in @PaloAltoUnified reportedly took students to a mosque on a school field trip. Students were given Qurans, encouraged to wear hijabs, and were taught that islam represents social justice.



Wtaf is going on in our schools?!



A group of parents just… pic.twitter.com/CqGxWjqmdD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 17, 2026

Parents have reportedly filed a lawsuit against the district.

Here's more on that lawsuit:

A group of 10 Jewish, Hindu, and Zoroastrian parents filed a lawsuit against Palo Alto Unified School District and Palo Alto High Principal Brent Kline for reportedly pushing students to wear Islamic religious attire during a field trip to a local mosque. The lawsuit was brought by the group Community Members for Religious Neutrality in Public Schools, San Francisco Bay Area. Among the plaintiffs are Jewish parents Jafi Lipson, Josh Lehrer, former Jewish student Sasha Ava Lehrer, Hindu parent Pawan Deshpande, Zoroastrian parent Dinsha Mistree, Jewish resident Linor Levav, and four anonymous Jewish plaintiffs. According to the suit, which was filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California on August 7, the Palo Alto High School students were encouraged to wear Muslim religious attire, including hijabs for the girls, during the visit to the Muslim Community Association’s mosque in Santa Clara in fall 2025. They were also given Qurans as gifts to take home.

Where's the "separation of church and state" crowd on this? You erect a Christmas tree or pass out candy canes at a school, and they lose their minds.

This is Islamic indoctrination and it should not be tolerated.

We must stop the Islamification of America and protect the next generation. https://t.co/FHgwarpUYY — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) August 17, 2026

Even Erika Kirk weighed in on the issue.

Islamification is not compatible with America or with the US Constitution. https://t.co/RSJVe4AVYB — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) August 17, 2026

It is not. Sharia law and Islam — which is not a religion but a sociopolitical ideology — are not compatible with American life or the Constitution.

Yes, and we must also simultaneously spread the Gospel to them. It’s a both/and, not an either/or, relationship. https://t.co/qDyO5OgznZ — James Jinnette (@james_jinnette1) August 18, 2026

The late Charlie Kirk understood Islam, too.

🚨 JUST NOW: Erika Kirk says it PERFECTLY



"Islamification is not compatible with America or with the US Constitution."



Erika knows what Charlie knew:



"Islam is NOT compatible with Western civilization, PERIOD."



"In Islam, you are allowed to LIE, you are allowed to DECEIVE in… https://t.co/JK1y03C5v5 pic.twitter.com/zxw8otxsfN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 17, 2026

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"In Islam, in the verses, you are allowed to lie, you are allowed to deceive in front of God as long as it advances the aims and goals of Islam," Charlie said. "You are allowed to masquerade a different version of yourself, a foreign concept to those of us as Christians. Because what is the ultimate value claim of Christianity? It is truth."

The hypocrisy of how Islam is treated is criminal. Women’s rights for everyone, except… Animal rights for everyone, except… Gay rights for everyone, except… No religion in schools, except… https://t.co/MEvkX8riiW — diesel4444 (@notabluecheck9) August 17, 2026

The hypocrisy is as glaring as it is dangerous.

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