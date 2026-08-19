DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Palo Alto School District Sued Following High School Mosque Field Trip

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 19, 2026 10:30 AM
Advertisement
Palo Alto School District Sued Following High School Mosque Field Trip
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Amid growing concerns about the rise of Islam in America, a group of parents in Palo Alto has filed a lawsuit against the district after high school students were taken to a mosque and given copies of the Quran. Girls were encouraged to wear hijabs, and the students were taught that Islam is "social justice."

Advertisement

Parents have reportedly filed a lawsuit against the district.

Here's more on that lawsuit:

A group of 10 Jewish, Hindu, and Zoroastrian parents filed a lawsuit against Palo Alto Unified School District and Palo Alto High Principal Brent Kline for reportedly pushing students to wear Islamic religious attire during a field trip to a local mosque.

The lawsuit was brought by the group Community Members for Religious Neutrality in Public Schools, San Francisco Bay Area. Among the plaintiffs are Jewish parents Jafi Lipson, Josh Lehrer, former Jewish student Sasha Ava Lehrer, Hindu parent Pawan Deshpande, Zoroastrian parent Dinsha Mistree, Jewish resident Linor Levav, and four anonymous Jewish plaintiffs.

According to the suit, which was filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California on August 7, the Palo Alto High School students were encouraged to wear Muslim religious attire, including hijabs for the girls, during the visit to the Muslim Community Association’s mosque in Santa Clara in fall 2025. They were also given Qurans as gifts to take home.

Recommended
Bill Maher Shut Down a Muslim Comedian When the Conversation Veered Into This Topic Matt Vespa Another Member of the DSA Has Been Exposed As a Spoiled Rich Kid Cosplaying As a Communist Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Where's the "separation of church and state" crowd on this? You erect a Christmas tree or pass out candy canes at a school, and they lose their minds.

This is Islamic indoctrination and it should not be tolerated.

Even Erika Kirk weighed in on the issue.

It is not. Sharia law and Islam — which is not a religion but a sociopolitical ideology — are not compatible with American life or the Constitution.

The late Charlie Kirk understood Islam, too.

Advertisement

"In Islam, in the verses, you are allowed to lie, you are allowed to deceive in front of God as long as it advances the aims and goals of Islam," Charlie said. "You are allowed to masquerade a different version of yourself, a foreign concept to those of us as Christians. Because what is the ultimate value claim of Christianity? It is truth."

The hypocrisy is as glaring as it is dangerous.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | ERIKA KIRK | ISLAM | LAWSUIT | PARENTAL RIGHTS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Bill Maher Shut Down a Muslim Comedian When the Conversation Veered Into This Topic

Bill Maher Shut Down a Muslim Comedian When the Conversation Veered Into This Topic

Matt Vespa
Another Member of the DSA Has Been Exposed As a Spoiled Rich Kid Cosplaying As a Communist

Another Member of the DSA Has Been Exposed As a Spoiled Rich Kid Cosplaying As a Communist

Amy Curtis
Ashley Moody Must've Loved Her Dem Opponent's Interviews Last Night

Ashley Moody Must've Loved Her Dem Opponent's Interviews Last Night

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos