Ro Khanna Tries to Use Murder of Mississippi Woman to Foment Racial Tension

Ro Khanna really is shameless, and his recent behavior makes it clear he plans on running for president in 2028. Heaven help us all, because Khanna's not only a rich radical leftist, he's not above trying to stir up racial trouble to advance his political career.

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He's even using the recent deaths of black Americans to try and pander to voters, while completely ignoring reality.

Black bodies hanging from trees have a very specific and brutal meaning in American history. The recent unexplained deaths must be thoroughly investigated. pic.twitter.com/ijtWietxs2 — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) August 17, 2026

"18-year-old Nolan Wells went on a July 4th boating trip with his so-called friends in Mississippi. He was later found dead," Khanna said. "More than a month later, Nolan's family is demanding answers and transparency about what happened to him. Nolan's family, unfortunately, is not alone."

"Across the country, black families are sounding the alarm about the unexplained deaths of their loved ones, including a disturbing number of black Americans found hanging from trees. At stake is equality at the heart of the black freedom struggle," he continued. "Civil rights organizations are now investigating modern-day lynchings and are raising concerns about whether the deaths have been adequately investigated."

"Black bodies hanging from trees have a very specific and brutal meaning in American history. In a North Carolina churchyard, 16-year-old Juliana Umba Nzita was found hanging from a tree. Police ruled her death a suicide without conducting an autopsy," Khanna said.

"In Mississippi, Tasia Fortune, a 29-year-old mother of four, was found hanging from a tree behind her home. Her mother is adamant that Tasia did not take her own life. These families should not have to fight for investigations," he added. "Each of these families deserves answers. Every suspicious death deserves an investigation. We all have a responsibility to speak up and fight to end the brutality that continues to kill and hurt black people in this country. No one is free until everyone is free. That is the teaching of the black freedom struggle."

What a hypocrite and a liar. As a pending Community Note points out, an unnamed black man found hanging from a tree in Raleigh, NC, was ruled a suicide. Police investigated and used traffic and surveillance cameras to lay out a timeline up to the man's death.

The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner performed a physical examination of Juliana Nzita and found no defensive wounds or signs of physical or sexual assault. The family admitted that a blue toddler-sized chair found near the scene belonged to them and had been taken from their home. They also reported that Juliana had been experiencing bullying at school and had mental health struggles. Police pointed to the lack of physical evidence and the presence of the chair as supporting the determination that this was a suicide. The family ordered a private autopsy, but the results have not yet been released.

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Nolan Wells was not found hanging from a tree, a fact Khanna glosses over in his video. Instead, Wells' body was found in water near Horn Island on the morning of July 6. An autopsy was performed, but the findings were sealed pending a grand jury review. An independent autopsy was also commissioned and performed around July 10. Authorities are still investigating Wells' death.

Terence Anderson, 65, was taken into custody on an unrelated weapons charge, but he's a person of interest in the death of Tasia Fortune. She was found behind an abandoned house in Jackson in early August, not in her own backyard, by the way, so Khanna can't even get his facts straight. Anderson and Fortune were in a relationship at one point and share a five-year-old child who lived with Anderson. Jackson police are still investigating her death, too. But like Khanna, CNN implied a racist motivation behind the case and ignored that Anderson, who is also black, is likely Fortune's killer.

America is where a black hangs another black and a brown shows up to tell us whites are to blame. https://t.co/gCnIGcQNQs — FrogButt (@butt_watermelon) August 18, 2026

The pandering is shameful and disgusting.

But if Khanna's so concerned, will he condemn his own party? After all, it was Democrats who founded the KKK and supported slavery and Jim Crow laws. Will he condemn Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who ended the city's ShotSpotter program, which has led to the deaths of dozens of black men and boys?

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He won't do that, of course.

What he will do is lie and say authorities aren't investigating these deaths, implying that authorities do not care about these victims. That's not true. Police have investigated, ruled at least two of these deaths suicides, and they continue to look into what happened to Nolan Wells and Tasia Fortune.

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