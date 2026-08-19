Greg Abbott Had the Perfect Response for MN AG Keith Ellison's Lawsuit Against Him

An agent with Immigration and Customs Enforcement shot a man in the leg in January in Minnesota, and the state’s attorney general, Keith Ellison, has slapped him with multiple counts of assault. We’re in an extradition fight, and Abbott’s response was epic (via CBS News) [emphasis mine]:

Greg Abbott responds after Minnesota AG Keith Ellison sued him for refusing to extradite an ICE agent: “While they’re making demands, I’ve got a demand of my own: It’s time for Minnesota to repay the American people for the fraud committed in their state involving federal… pic.twitter.com/PufF8iGyHO

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced he is suing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the extradition of an immigration agent accused of shooting a man in Minneapolis.

Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty previously sent letters to Abbott asking him to sign extradition paperwork for Christian Castro, the ICE agent accused of shooting a man in the leg in north Minneapolis in January. Castro is charged with four counts of second-degree assault and one count of falsely reporting a crime. According to Moriarty, Texas Rangers arrested him on May 29 and he has been held at the Cameron County Jail ever since.

Moriarty and Ellison repeatedly stressed that extradition requests are intended to be administrative, and an apparent refusal like Abbott's is extremely rare, if not unprecedented.

"We have never heard of anything taking this long because it is an administrative process," Moriarty said. "It is not supposed to be controversial."

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However, Abbott said when asked about the lawsuit at a press conference, "I don't trust Tim Walz on anything, let alone something like this... While they're making demands, I got a demand of my own, and that is, it's time for Minnesota to step up and repay the United States of America and Americans for all the fraud that they have committed in their state under federal programs. I will not respond to them at all until they step up and do what's right, and they acknowledge their fault in the fraud that took place, and they fully repay the United States of America for the fraud they committed."

The lawsuit also seeks a temporary restraining order to bar the Cameron County Sheriff's Office from releasing Castro. Ellison said Texas has a 90-day limit on the detention of fugitives awaiting extradition.

"This means that as early as Aug. 26, a week from tomorrow, 90 days after he was first captured and detained, Christian Castro could walk free from jail in Texas and flee justice in Minnesota, including by leaving the country," Ellison said.