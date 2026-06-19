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Tipsheet

Federal Judges Just Ruled on Biden's Request to Conceal Ghostwriter Tapes

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 19, 2026 2:45 PM
Federal Judges Just Ruled on Biden's Request to Conceal Ghostwriter Tapes
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

A federal judge on Friday rejected former President Joe Biden’s request to block the release of audio recordings and transcripts from his conversations with biographer Mark Zwonitzer.

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The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia denied the former president’s motion for a preliminary injunction in the Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by the Heritage Foundation and its employee, Mike Howell.

The materials come from former special counsel Robert Hur’s investigation into Biden’s mishandling of classified documents. The Justice Department will now turn over the redacted versions to the plaintiffs and House Judiciary Committee.

The Justice Department initially withheld the tapes under multiple FOIA exemptions. The agency reversed its position after a congressional request. Biden filed a motion to intervene and prevent the tapes from being publicized.

The court found that the former president was unlikely to win on his claim that the disclosure violated the Administrative Procedure Act. The judges argued the DOJ’s choice was reasonable because it is redacting sensitive information while still maintaining transparency. They explained that the former president is “unlikely to show that the Department’s decision to disclose the Zwonitzer materials, as currently redacted, is ‘arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, or otherwise not in accordance with law.’”

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DOJ HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JOE BIDEN LAWSUIT JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT

The court concluded that the information in the tapes is a matter of public interest because Hur used them in his investigation into Biden’s classified documents case. 

The tapes are believed to show more evidence demonstrating Biden’s failing cognitive abilities while he was in office. During Hur’s interviews with Biden, the former president showed difficulty remembering details that should have been easy to recall.

Biden’s team was clearly trying to shield him from even more embarrassment. It was already bad enough that Democrats failed to cover up his dementia during his term in office. Now, it’s like we continue having reminders that this man served for four years in the Oval Office when he was clearly not equipped for the job.

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