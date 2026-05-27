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Remember the Tapes From Special Counsel Robert Hur That Showed Joe Was a Drooling Vegetable? Well...

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 27, 2026 6:30 AM
Remember the Tapes From Special Counsel Robert Hur That Showed Joe Was a Drooling Vegetable? Well...
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

Joe Biden was sharp as a tack, remember? We knew that was a lie — all you had to do was watch this man in action for five minutes, and you could tell he was mentally frail. He was done, and anyone who’s dealt with elder relatives could see he wasn’t fit for the job. We had to endure the longest version of ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ before finally wheeling him out of the White House. Yet, during that failed presidency, Biden was the subject of a special counsel investigation into whether he mishandled classified documents after numerous sensitive materials were discovered unsecured at multiple locations, including the garage at Biden’s residence. Joe took records about the Afghanistan war. 

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He recorded tapes with a ghostwriter; Biden took these files as he wanted the final say about the 2009 troop surge, which he opposed (via ABC News):

Former President Joe Biden filed suit against the Justice Department on Tuesday in an effort to block the release of recordings and transcripts from interviews he gave for his memoir that were central to a special counsel probe regarding his handling of classified materials after his time as vice president. 

The lawsuit follows an intervention by Biden in a separate lawsuit brought by the conservative Heritage Foundation over a FOIA request that sought records from the investigation by former special counsel Robert Hur.

The audio recordings and transcripts stem from interviews Biden did with ghostwriter Mark Zwonitzer for his 2017 memoir "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose."

Special Counsel Robert Hur got trashed by congressional Democrats for adding excerpts for his interview with Biden, noting that he did willfully retain classified materials but won’t be charged due to those mitigating factors. Remember, Hur’s report is also a preview of what could be encountered in court. It also shredded the Democrats’ narrative about the man. 

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Related:

DOJ JOE BIDEN LAWSUIT

Biden is on tape admitting to keeping classified materials, while Biden’s lawyer, Bob Bauer, argued for the Hur tapes to be released. He said the interview went well, but Hur disagreed—DOJ has transcripts of those interviews. Let’s compare. Some parts of those interviews were made public, and they were brutal.

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Biden forgot when his son, Beau, died, for example. 

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