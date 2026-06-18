Trump Just Obliterated the Number One Lie Leftists Are Telling About Iran Deal

President Donald Trump just exposed another lie the left is telling about the deal he made with Iran to stop the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Shortly after the details about the agreement were released, critics slammed the president over a provision they claimed would send $300 billion to the Iranian regime. However, the truth is something different.

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“There is no 300 Billion Dollar payment to Iran by the U.S. That’s Fake News! All there is for the U.S. is Success, Lower Oil Prices, and Victory,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Check out the Stock Market. Dumocrat propaganda at play!!!”

In another post, Trump wrote, “OIL IS FLOWING, IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON (THE WORLD WILL BE SAFE!), THE STOCK MARKETS ARE ROARING, JOBS ARE AT RECORDS, AND PRICES ARE DROPPING (AFFORDABILITY!). OUR COUNTRY IS STRONG, SAFE, AND RESPECTED LIKE NEVER BEFORE. ‘YOU’RE WELCOME!’”

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Several media outlets reported that Trump’s deal with Iran includes a $300 billion reconstruction fund to help the Iranian regime rebuild the nation’s infrastructure. The fund is private and aimed at triggering investment in the country.

“There is no 300 Billion Dollar payment to Iran by the U.S. That’s Fake News! All there is for the U.S. is Success, Lower Oil Prices, and Victory. Check out the Stock Market. Dumocrat propaganda at play!!!” - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/ivJDcNkzWz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 18, 2026

Some on the left have framed this as Trump giving away billions of dollars in taxpayer funds to the Iranian regime, referring to it as a major concession. But, as Trump stated, this is not what the deal says.

White House officials stressed that the United States is not investing any taxpayer money into the fund. Vice President JD Vance affirmed that not a single cent of American money will go to Iran under any circumstances.

Instead, any investments in the fund would come from private sources in Gulf states and elsewhere if the regime meets strict conditions on its nuclear program, inspections, and other requirements. Yet, left-wing politicians and influencers conveniently left this part out.

The only role the U.S. will play in this fund is in setting it up and removing barriers for those who wish to invest. However, Washington can shut it down if Iran does not follow through on its promises related to its nuclear program.

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