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Vice President JD Vance Blasts 'Leaked' Iran Deal, Says Final Agreement Will Lead to Lasting Peace

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 12, 2026 2:00 PM
Vice President JD Vance Blasts 'Leaked' Iran Deal, Says Final Agreement Will Lead to Lasting Peace
AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser

Vice President JD Vance blasted an allegedly leaked Iran deal circulating on social media, amid claims that the Trump administration had fallen short on several promises it made to the American people. Those included assurances that Iran would be prevented from obtaining a nuclear weapon and that conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz would be secured. 

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As President Trump revealed Friday morning, the terms of the actual deal set to be signed this weekend in Europe are far different from the ones circulating.

"I'm seeing a lot of fake information about a potential deal to reopen the Strait and end Iran's nuclear weapons program," the Vice President wrote on X. "First, the Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting. The deal is structured to ensure that the US and its allies concerns are prioritized, and that if the Islamic Republic of Iran meets its obligations, then economic benefits will flow to them and to the entire region. This deal has the potential to remake the region and lead to lasting peace."

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FOREIGN POLICY IRAN JD VANCE NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

I've noticed a couple of bizarre things in the reporting over the last few hours. First, people who (rightly) said Donald Trump was a historic president a month ago now criticizing a deal based on unconfirmed media reports. Second, people who say you can't trust a word said by the IRGC who apparently believe anonymously sourced social media posts. 

"The president is going to get us a good outcome, one way or the other," Vance added.

This comes as the president not only denied the existence of the alleged leaked deal circulated by Iranian sources, but has also reposted messages from Iranian officials on X who say that a final agreement is nearing completion.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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