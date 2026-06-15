No, America Is Not Providing Iran With a $300 Billion Reconstruction Fund

Reports originating from the Iranian regime are fueling controversy after claims surfaced that the memorandum of understanding reached between the United States and Iran on Sunday, includes a $300 billion reconstruction fund to help rebuild the country following the damage caused by U.S., Israeli, and Gulf states' military operations.

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JUST IN - Iranian media says the U.S. agreed to present reconstruction plans for Iran amounting to at least 300 billion dollars. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 14, 2026

BREAKING: Iran says the US has agreed to pay $300 billion in reconstruction funds directly to Iran as part of the deal Pakistan announced, alongside the release of $24 billion in frozen funds with $12 billion released before negotiations even start, per Mehr News.



This directly… — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) June 14, 2026

Vice President JD Vance denied those reports during an appearance on CBS News Monday, explaining that the reconstruction fund would be financed by a coalition of Gulf countries, not American taxpayers. He also emphasized that any assistance would be contingent on Iran honoring its commitments, including ending its nuclear program, surrendering its enriched uranium stockpile, and accepting nuclear inspections.

🚨 BREAKING: VP JD Vance just DEBUNKED a MASSIVE FAKE NEWS report that America is paying Iran a "$300 billion reconstruction fund"



The GULF NATIONS would fund Iranian reconstruction ONLY IF Iran upholds their side of the deal.



I can't believe ANYBODY thought this was in… pic.twitter.com/yC7yXPUtlj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 15, 2026

"The Iranians are saying that they're going to have access to a $300 billion reconstruction fund," CBS' Ed O'Keefe said. "True or false?"

"Well, Ed, that's the sort of thing they could have access to, funded by the Gulf Coast Coalition, so long as they honor their end of the obligation," Vance replied. "I think that one of the things you're going to see, Ed, and people have to be skeptical of this, is that the hardliners in the Iranian system will overemphasize the benefits that Iran gets, while underemphasizing all the things that they have to concede and all the things they have to provide in order to get these benefits."

"So we absolutely are open to the Gulf Coast countries investing in the reconstruction of Iran, but only if Iran ends their nuclear program, ends their enriched stockpile of material, and is really open to an inspection and enforcement regime that gives the American people confidence they're never going to have a nuclear weapon," he continued. "So I think the dance you're going to see, Ed, which is going to be interesting, is the Iranian media, especially the hardline media, they're going to talk a lot about what they get without talking about what they give. It's important for all of us to correct that record."

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This comes as details of the deal reached between the United States and Iran on Sunday continue to emerge. What has been confirmed so far includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the end of combat operations and the American blockade, and Iran’s commitment to forgo pursuing a nuclear weapon.

The agreement was signed virtually on Sunday, with a formal signing ceremony expected to take place in Switzerland on Friday.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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