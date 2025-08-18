Must Watch: Pay Attention to What Islamists in the West Are Saying Out Loud

We often observe that the Dirtbag Alliance -- known to others as the red-green alliance -- is aligned not just against Israel, but against Western Civilization itself. For now, Western leftists, who hate capitalism and many of the values that make the West what it is, have joined forces with profoundly illiberal Islamists. They all hate Israel, of course, which is a Western outpost in a rough neighborhood. They lie about Israel committing a "genocide" in Gaza, just as they adopt virtually all Hamas propaganda at the drop of a hat. The Islamists terrorists claim it, and Western leftists amplify it. And even if some of it makes them queasy, in quite a few Western countries, the Islamist populations have grown so large that entire political coalitions have decided that they have no choice but to placate and pander to that substantial and often growing portion of their voting base. More on that in a moment.

Fundamentally, though, it's important to underscore that when they smear and slander Israel, it's not only because they hate Jews, though many of them do. It's never really about settlements in the West Bank, or how humanitarian aid is or isn't flowing into Gaza. It's not even about the existence of the Jewish State itself, even as they fervently wish for its annihilation (after all, when they chant "from the river to the sea" and advocate "Intifada" and glorify their "martyrs," they surely mean it). But they have much broader hatreds and larger goals in mind than the mere destruction of the state of Israel. Think about how these are merely the ones willing to say, on camera and into microphones, precisely what many others undoubtedly believe:

Islamist in Canada: “I don’t consider myself Canadian, Canada is a racist colonialist project like Israel; they will be destroyed within 25 years.”



It’s never been about Israel, it’s about destroying Western civilization.



pic.twitter.com/JakiJUU4SP — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 15, 2025

“Just like Israel, Australia does not have a right to exist.



I stand here. We all stand here on Gadigal land. Dharug country. Stolen land.



A colony for 237 years since 1788. The same colonisers that colonised Palestine.



We share the same story. We share the same coloniser.… pic.twitter.com/b5jXSovbGw — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) August 7, 2025

Palestinian Islamist scholar:



“Europeans are lowlifes and a civilization of prostitutes, promiscuity, and homosexuality.



We will conquer Paris and Rome and rule Europe with Islam.”



And the useful idiots in the West protest daily in support of these people! pic.twitter.com/E9U6dnquT2 — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) June 25, 2025

Palestinian Imam from Jerusalem, “Muslims will not wait for 2050 to out number the infidels, they will conquer Europe by Jihad before that.”



The West is next. pic.twitter.com/KDpmpOLEn6 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 3, 2025

Young Islamists in Brussels tell a reporter their Belgian citizenship means nothing to them and that they will establish the Caliphate in Europe.



🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/kQ9EjMT4sz — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 4, 2023



Those are merely a handful of examples. I'm also reminded of this moment here in the United States:

At International Al-Quds Day Rally in Dearborn, Michigan Protesters Chant “Death to America!”; Speakers at the Rally: America Is One of the “Rottenest Countries” on Earth; Israel Is ISIS, Nazis, a Cancer pic.twitter.com/B6hMlaKfi5 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 7, 2024

Elected Democrats came out of the woodwork to condemn a Wall Street Journal op/ed referring to Dearborn as America's 'Jihad Capital,' but were slow, flat-footed, or totally MIA in response to the subsequent "death to America" chanting in that very city. It's certainly true that not all Muslims share the sentiments, fanaticism, or stated goals of Political Islamism. It is disturbing, however, how few Islam-based groups in the West are willing to denounce extremism and terrorism. Indeed, some of these "civil rights" organizations that present themselves as identity groups within the Left's intersectionality constellation actively defend Islamist bigotry and celebrate Islamist terrorism:

CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad at AMP Convention: I Was Happy to See the People of Gaza Break the Siege on October 7; They Were Victorious; the People of Gaza Have the Right to Self-Defense - Israel Does Not #Hamas #Gaza #Palestinians @CAIRNational @NihadAwad pic.twitter.com/WDbSRjFJo0 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) December 7, 2023



Which brings us back to a point we made earlier. I've seen many people, seemingly baffled, wondering why leftish-to-leftist political leaders in places like Western Europe and Canada cave to Hamas propaganda so willingly and frequently. In so many ways, violent theocratic Islamism and Western leftism should mix like water and vinegar. I don't believe these leaders are all snarling anti-Semites. But I do believe they know who their voters are. And their voters include hordes of left-wingers who want to topple the pillars of Western civilization, -- capitalism especially -- and, yes, growing throngs of Islamists. They can't win elections without them. Once that is understood, their cravenness and moral duplicity and bankruptcy do not seem nearly as mysterious. As we are seeing with the rise of anti-Israel fanatic and Communist Zohran Mamdani, America's Democratic Party is in danger of sliding into this abyss, as well. Consider this recent manifestation of cowardice, in Minnesota:

BREAKING @J_Insider via @matthewkassel: "Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s most prominent backers are declining to criticize his rival for employing staff that celebrated Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack"



"Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Gov. Tim Walz, who are backing FREY, don't want to criticize his… — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) August 16, 2025



I suspect this spinelessness arises from a blend of not wanting to offend core Democratic voters in Minnesota, and also not wanting to validate critiques from the Right about a Mamdani-style candidate who's been endorsed by the state Democratic Party. The 'bad people' believe 'bad' things about him, so if his campaign employs some people who openly celebrated the worst mass-murder of Jews since the Holocaust, silence is deemed the best path forward. Disgusting. And this from the 'Country Over Party' lecturers who make demands of the opposing coalition that they're utterly unwilling to live up to themselves. Why should anyone take their high-minded and self-righteous sermons seriously? I'll leave you with two of the Islamists' most valuable assets -- the thoroughly rotten and corrupt United Nations and the international 'news' media -- doing what they do:

JUST IN: UN-Backed Famine Watchdog Quietly Changed Standards, Easing Way To Declare Famine in Gaza —Org employing different metric for Gaza than one used for other conflict zones, shifting rules to make famine declaration easier https://t.co/S0mJbpRvey — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) August 12, 2025

You don’t hate the BBC enough:



Reality: Israel evacuated a critically ill leukemia patient to Italy in an attempt to save her life. She soon died of her disease, one of the effects of which is malnutrition.



BBC: “Look what the Jews did. They starved her.”



Evil propaganda. pic.twitter.com/NyddIDA64U — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) August 17, 2025



Parting thought: Does the Dirtbag Coalition hate Israel with a special, seething brand of loathing because the Jewish State isn't weak and self-loathing, as are so many other would-be targets in the Western world? They take their self-defense and their culture deadly seriously, out of necessity -- which are unforgivable sins in the eyes of the Dirtbag Coalition, especially when committed by Jews.

