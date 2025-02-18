Guess Who's Rushing to Support Those Australian-Islamist Nurses Who Vowed to Murder Israeli Patients?

We told you about this story last week, in which two Islamist nurses in Australia stated their demented and murderous desires on camera. They were promptly fired, which was the only acceptable result for medical professionals who vow to kill categories of people against whom they're bigoted, should such patients suffer the misfortune of falling under their care. The female bigot was the more aggressively rude and spiteful of the two, but the male bigot -- who lied about being a doctor in the video exchange -- claimed to have already sent Israelis (feel to replace this with "Zionists" or "Jews") to hell. A vile of morphine was allegedly discovered in his hospital locker after he was relieved of his duties, raising additional questions. His attorney attempted the remorseful contrition approach, which didn't save his client's job. The woman's family has been framing her as the victim, claiming the poor, homicidal, Jew-hating dear is now having panic attacks, as they allegedly shove reporters on public property. Fantastic people, obviously.

Advertisement

Anyway, lawyers and blood relatives aside, you might think that given the egregious professional, ethical and moral breaches of trust this episode represents, and how...unfortunate the optics are for non-hateful Muslims, mainstream Islamic organizations in Australia would want nothing to do with this pair. You'd be wrong:

“Mainstream” Muslim groups in Australia are going to bat for those anti-Semitic nurses who were fired after threatening, on camera, to murder Israelis in their care. In the US, CAIR’s leader publicly celebrated 10/7. Probably should be part of the emotional ‘values’ conversation… https://t.co/Bm5USuOjCl — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 17, 2025

“Outrage is manufactured.” On camera, these anti-Semitic, Islamist nurses openly wished death upon Israelis & said they would *personally inflict* said death if any Israeli (ie ‘Zionist,’ ie Jew) were entrusted into their medical care. But the problem, you see, is the reaction. https://t.co/PZGGwpaPrw — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 17, 2025

Outrage was not "manufactured," except by the two stars of this revolting show:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

The former nurses' own union didn't even try to defend these ghouls, releasing a statement denouncing their behavior (while tossing in a warning against Islamophobia, because no act of vile anti-Semitism must pass without a quick lecture on a separate subject). But so-called "mainstream" Islamic groups have decided to rush to the rescue for these degenerates. That's certainly a choice. Just as it was a choice for the leader of CAIR, the leading pro-terrorism/fake 'civil rights' organization in the United States, to celebrate Hamas' October 7 massacre of Jews in a public speech. With groups like this making choices like this, how exactly do they expect other people to react to their stern finger-wagging about "Islamophobia"? Should people not be afraid of murderous Islamists who hate their civilization and want to kill them? Again, you'd think mainstream Muslim groups would want to run away from the barbarity and bigotry. And yet, different choices are being made. Often. It's a grave disservice to the legions of peaceable, wonderful Muslims, for whom few 'official' sources seem to speak out. There's plenty of speaking out in the other direction, followed by scolding for anyone who notices how disturbing it all is.

Meanwhile, we know that the anti-Semitic rot within the medical field goes far beyond the two cretins in the video above. And it certainly goes beyond Australia, but this report focuses on that country:

Advertisement

The Bankstown nurses video shocked us all, but it turns out it’s simply the tip of the iceberg. I can now further expose a toxic and racist culture in the Australian health sector with shocking cases of doctors praising Hamas and saying Zionists should be destroyed. They are still registered health professionals holding down jobs. Jewish doctors claim prejudice against Jews is systemic in the health system. In fact, more than 260 Australian doctors wrote to Health Minister Mark Butler on 26th October 2023 to raise the issue, but nothing was done...In one of the most abhorrent examples, Dr Mohamed Ghilan, shared a post saying: "Live like Sinwar or die trying". He shared another post showing slain Hamas leader Yaha Sinwar saying: "Humiliation will never be for us". Yet another post says: "I am Hamas, they are Hamas, we are all Hamas". In another he said: "Antisemitism is just a weaponised cop-out to protect this criminal entity which is Zionism and all its followers". While resharing a post which called for Zionists to be "defeated, crushed and utterly removed from power", he added: "Any supporter of Israel is a rotten human. If nobody had any sympathy of rate Nazis, nobody should have any sympathy for any of these people". In one of the worst examples I’ve seen, a Western Sydney doctor wrote on twitter: "I've even become fearful when I see new patients Jewish names book in with me"...In one instance a manager described someone as: "He’s such a f**ing Jew", in another a colleague said to her: "There will be peace (between Palestinians and Israelis) when one side puts down their arms, and that side should be Israel". He was implying that Israel should be wiped out.

Advertisement

You know, it seems as though Islamist medical workers fearing Jewish patients very much gets the fear flow chart backwards. I'll leave you with more receipts from a very sick culture:

The Executive Director of CAIR’s San Francisco Chapter has been caught retweeting the outrageous statement that Hamas “deserves a Nobel Peace Price.” Never mind that Hamas murdered, maimed, mutilated, raped, and tortured thousands of Jews. Never mind that Hamas has left hostages… pic.twitter.com/2h07W4mgfP — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) February 14, 2025

CAIR official to a Jewish man: “I demand Jihad! I want ISIS to kill all of you!” CAIR is a pro-terror group that lectures Americans about ‘Islamophobia.’ https://t.co/EqBy1Rsx83 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 7, 2025



One wonders what these people have in mind when they conceptualize an ideal state of 'American-Islamic Relations.'