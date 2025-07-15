Does Zohran Mamdani Agree With His Father on Suicide Bombings?

Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old Communist who hates law enforcement and boasts no executive experience, is the frontrunner to become the next mayor of America's largest and most prominent city. Democratic voters in New York City saw fit to nominate him for that position. Mamdani is a radical "progressive" on public safety matters, having repeatedly endorsed defunding the police. He's called NYPD "wicked," "racist," "anti-queer," and a "major threat to public safety." Much has been made of his extremism on Israel -- including a full embrace of the anti-Semitic 'Boycott, Divest, Sanction' movement -- which is perhaps best illustrated by his disgraceful public statement the day after the October 7, 2023 massacre of 1,200 people by Hamas terrorists, including dozens of Americans. Just a few days later, he was arrested for disorderly conduct outside the home of Sen. Chuck Schumer, preemptively opposing any defensive measures the Jewish State might take to eliminate the blood-soaked, genocidal threat on its border.

But those considerations are only part of the larger picture. After a pair of Islamist terrorists murdered as many innocent Americans as they could with bombs at the Boston Marathon in 2013, Mamdani appeared very concerned. About the rights of the surviving jihadist bomber:

The implications of not mirandizing Dzhokhar Tsarnaev http://t.co/bylkFAM3nS via @slate — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) April 20, 2013



And after President Obama made the decision to order a deadly drone strike against an American citizen who'd made the choice to become an enemy combatant with Al Qaeda -- the same heinous terrorist organization that killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 -- Mamdani appeared to blame US law enforcement for radicalizing the deceased terrorist:

Socialist mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani appears to defend al Qaeda fiend Anwar al-Awlaki — and blame America for turning the prostitution-loving cleric into a terrorist — in newly surfaced tweets. Al-Awlaki, who was born in New Mexico to Yemeni parents, became a prominent imam at mosques in San Diego and Virginia, eventually interacting with three of the heinous Sept. 11, 2001, hijackers there, US officials have said. He was put under surveillance by the FBI after 9/11 — a probe that uncovered among other things the fact that the conservative family-values-preaching Muslim cleric was frequenting prostitutes at hotels...Al-Awlaki moved to Yemen in 2004 — where he joined al Qaeda and hatched numerous international terrorist plots while preaching jihad in videos and on CDs..."[Awlaki] directed the failed attempt to blow up an airplane on Christmas Day in 2009. He directed the failed attempt to blow up US cargo planes in 2010,” Obama said at the time. “And he repeatedly called on individuals in the United States and around the globe to kill innocent men, women and children to advance a murderous agenda.” But Mamdani, in a series of tweets in 2015, bizarrely criticized the FBI’s surveillance of al-Awlaki — and claimed the G-Men actually pushed him into terrorism — after reading a New York Times account of the snooping, which revealed the cleric’s hooker fetish. “Why no proper interrogation of what it means for FBI to have conducted extensive surv. into Awlaki’s private life?” wrote Mamdani, then 23. “How could #Awlaki have ever trusted@FBI to not release surveillance esp. if he continued to critique [the] state? Why no further discussion of how #Awlaki’s knowledge of surv. eventually led him to #alqaeda? Or what that says about [the] efficacy of surv?” Mamdani said...The comments have enraged 9/11 victims’ families and US anti-terror officials.



"Suicide bombing needs to be understood as a feature of modern political violence, not stigmatized as a mark of barbarism," the professor wrote. Mamdani is his own man, and the words of a family member should not be used against him. But in light of his expressed priorities about various jihadist terrorists over the years, and his repeated refusals to disavow the eliminationist 'globalize the Intifada' slogan of the violent "pro-Palestine" movement to which he fervently subscribes, asking him about his dad's assertion that suicide bombings should not be thought of as barbaric acts seems like fair game. Especially in light of this detail:

BREAKING: The NY Post reveals Bowdoin College’s SJP chapter—co-founded by Zohran Mamdani—defended convicted terrorist Rasmieh Odeh, responsible for bombings in Israel that killed two college students.



Odeh was later deported from the U.S. for immigration fraud. pic.twitter.com/gKa0NNKsgf — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 14, 2025

Incidentally, when Mamdani attempted to misappropriate the Holocaust Museum to sanitize the Jew-killing 'Intifada,' the organization forcefully and immediately repudiated him. He was given subsequent opportunities to denounce "globalize the Intifada," and he declined. Even if he stays silent on his father's repugnant views on suicide bombings, he ha already told us exactly who he is. According to a recent poll, an overwhelming majority of younger voters in New York City like what they see:



I think part of this involves Mamdani's specious, empty promises to lower costs through Socialist Magic, to whatever. The platitudes sound appealing, so they resonate with people who don't know about the failures of such promises elsewhere -- including very recently, and close to home. Younger New Yorkers also have no living memory of the bad old days in the 1970s and 80s, when crime and other forms of decay reduced a great city into a dangerous cesspool. It took a governing approach that is more or less diametrically opposed to Mamdani's vision to pull the city out of a tailspin and turn it into a safe and thriving place again. Some people simply don't know how bad things can get. They might find out the hard way. But according to the same survey, a majority of city voters want someone other than Mamdani to be elected:

——@DataProgress | 756 LV | 7/1-6https://t.co/su8saLCOij pic.twitter.com/sclV8v6yNF — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 14, 2025



Under a ranked choice scheme, which is how the Democratic primary was facilitated, having all of these people on the ballot in November might be viable. But the general election operates under a first-past-the-post system. Whoever wins the most votes wins the election. Mamdani is in a very strong position to do just that, especially if Eric Adams, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa all insist on staying in the race. In my view, the only way of preventing a Mamdani victory is to get the race to a one-on-one dynamic, as soon as humanly possible, but that's much easier said than done. There are major egos involved. And the Mamdani alternatives are all profoundly unpopular. Sliwa is a great guy, but a conservative Republican has zero shot in a city as blue as New York these days. Cuomo is repellant and disgraced for good reason. And per these numbers, Adams is somehow less popular than both of them, by quite some margin. Here is Cuomo's reported proposal to the rest of the field:

“Sources tell NewsNation that Cuomo will ask all candidates other than Zohran Mamdani to pledge that whoever is not in the lead come mid-September drop out of the race, himself included.” https://t.co/GTf7QKDuKw — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) July 13, 2025

His idea is to wait for two more months, then try to consolidate? Good luck with that. Perhaps he could lead by example by dropping out and endorsing one of the other candidates right now. Don't hold your breath. As the clock ticks, Mamdani's advantage deepens. And the best path to stopping him remains very murky, at best.