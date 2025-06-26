Trump's Triumphs

Political fortunes fluctuate, and world events can change on a dime, but let's acknowledge the week President Trump has enjoyed on the global stage. Over the weekend, he ordered an extremely successful strike against the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons program. Our military executed the attack with precision, achieving the mission safely without the enemy even firing a shot. The regime responded symbolically on Monday, launching missiles toward an American military base in Qatar, but their advanced warning made it clear that they did not want the retaliatory strikes to cause any damage, let alone harm any Americans. The missiles were blown out of the sky. The next day, a ceasefire between Israel and Iran got off to a rocky start, but then appeared to take hold, after Trump issued harsh warnings to both parties.

On Wednesday, as Katie has reported as part of the traveling press pool, the president received high praise at the NATO summit in the Netherlands -- and these weren't just empty words, either. These comments are celebrating outcomes:

The NATO Secretary General offered strong praise for Trump, saying member countries should be commending him for strengthening the alliance.



“I mean, would you EVER think this would be the outcome of the summit if he hadn’t been reelected president?”



“Do you really believe that… pic.twitter.com/BwF4uqtKkP — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 25, 2025

MUST-SEE: NATO's Chairman Mark Rutte just gave President Trump major praise.



"I think he is a good friend, and when he is doing stuff... when it comes to making more investments, I mean would you ever think that this would be the result of this summit if he had not been… pic.twitter.com/givDav3uiO — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) June 25, 2025



The NATO chief is savvy to heap compliments upon Trump, and they happen to be well deserved. If Rutte can mention these triumphs, you'd think former American presidents could, too. Thanks to Trump's leadership (and Israel's extraordinary accomplishments), an enemy of the West has suffered devastating setbacks, and NATO member states have abandoned their defense delinquency. This is a big deal, and it's directly related to not only Russian aggression, but also to Trump's insistence that European nations in particular pull their own weight and honor their commitments. This represents an expansion of those commitments:

NATO allies on Wednesday agreed to more than double their defense spending target from 2% of gross domestic product to 5% by 2035, in the most decisive move from the alliance in over a decade. In a joint declaration, the Western military bloc said it was “united in the face of profound security threats and challenges,” in particular the long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security and the “persistent threat” of terrorism. “Allies commit to invest 5% of GDP annually on core defence requirements as well as defence-and security-related spending by 2035 to ensure our individual and collective obligations.,” it continued. The 5% figure is made up of “at least” 3.5% of GDP that should be spent on “pure” defense, with the remainder going to security and defense-related “critical infrastructure” to ensure, the statement said, “our civil preparedness and resilience, unleash innovation, and strengthen our defence industrial base.” Allies will be required to submit annual plans “showing a credible, incremental path to reach this goal,” NATO said, following pushback from some member states, particularly Spain. Some member states have yet to meet the 2014 target to spend 2% of GDP on defense.

And Trump appropriately reaffirmed America's commitment to the alliance that he's helping to strengthen:

Reporter: “Can you clarify your stance on Article 5?”



Trump: “I stand with it. That's why I'm here. If I didn't stand with it I wouldn't be here.”



Reporter: So you'd defend countries--



Trump: What did I just say? Yeah. Why would I be here? pic.twitter.com/JxKweBheU2 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 25, 2025

On the subject of Iran, an intelligence report was leaked to the media late yesterday. Its findings suggested that Israel's actions and America's bombing run inflicted relatively little damage, and only delayed Iran's ability to produce a nuclear weapon by a matter of months. This made no sense to me, as an admitted non-expert. Israel had pounded away at the nuclear sites, had liquidated a small army of the regime's top nuclear scientists who run the program, and our heavy duty bombs reduced key facilities to rubble. With Iran's internal defenses crippled, and their military leadership largely decapitated, that combination of factors seems devastating. How could it amount to a mere flesh wound? The logic itself was highly dubious:

The same people who insisted a few days ago that we didn’t need to do anything because there was no evidence that the Islamic Republic had a nuclear weapons program are now trying to convince you that the regime is only months away from a bomb after we bombed all their nuclear facilities and Israel took out all their top nuclear scientists. It’s embarrassing anyone is even playing this game.

And so, it seems, was the leaked assessment:

White House publishes the following from the Israel Atomic Energy Commission re: U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure pic.twitter.com/x5t6O8dOAC — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 25, 2025

David Albright: “Overall, Israel's and U.S. attacks have effectively destroyed Iran’s centrifuge enrichment program. It will be a long time before Iran comes anywhere near the capability it had before the attack. That being said, there are residuals such as stocks of 60… — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) June 25, 2025

A few thoughts on the leaked intelligence report covered by @CNN:



-Iran’s key nuke sites and materials are likely entombed for now—asset recovery will likely require extensive Iranian excavation efforts.



-Israel and the U.S. could stop such efforts via additional targeted… — Andrea Stricker (@StrickerNonpro) June 24, 2025



Granted, a complete picture may take months to ascertain, and given complications on the ground, we may never get the full story. Locating 'missing' uranium would also be a very positive step. But the IAEA leader told Fox News yesterday that he expects that the attacks wreaked "very significant" destruction, and Gen. Petraeus said he is confident the operations had pulled Iran's program down by "years," echoing what Israel has determined. If Trump is right that the Israelis got some eyes-on analysis, that would also be far more relevant than conclusions from afar:

Trump on B-2 strike on Fordow: “[Israel] said it was total obliteration. You know, they have guys that go in there after the hit.”pic.twitter.com/Va5Tzc2VTa — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) June 25, 2025

Trump: Israel will release a report confirming total obliteration of Fordow. Israeli personnel were on site after the strike and say it was complete destruction. — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) June 25, 2025



For what it's worth, even the regime admitted the attacks resulted in their nuclear infrastructure being "badly damaged." They lie all the time, of course, so take any such statements with a grain of salt, but this one is more credible because it aligns with what the Israelis, their hated enemies, have also concluded. And given Israel's breathtaking intelligence penetration of the regime, and control over Iran's airspace, vigilance will be both essential and far easier than it has been in the past. I don't believe an Iranian nuclear threat is realistic for several years, even if the program were to be quickly reconstituted or resurrected. The Israelis will not be inclined to let that happen. Trump is saying similar things, which double as both warnings and incentives. What does continue to worry me, and many others, is Iran's terrorism reach. The regime, which is for now surviving, is the top state sponsor of terror on the planet. Sleeper cells are a serious concern, especially after four years of an effectively open border:

NEW: @ICEgov arrested 11 Iranian nationals illegally in the U.S. over the weekend including an individual with admitted ties to Hezbollah and a former Iranian Army Sniper…



DHS Asst Sec @TriciaOhio says, “Under Secretary Noem, DHS has been full throttle on identifying and… — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) June 24, 2025

SCOOP: At least five more Iranian nationals who are in the country illegally with additional criminal backgrounds were arrested by ICE in recent days.



Details: https://t.co/4TpMtjYOZK — Cameron Arcand (@cameron_arcand) June 24, 2025

NEW: Iran threatened to unleash attacks by sleeper cells inside United States if attacked, according to NBC News.



According to the outlet, the message was sent through an intermediary to President Trump at the G7 summit in Canada.



“Iran sent a communiqué to Trump in the days… pic.twitter.com/tO7U85CDpE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 22, 2025



The number of Iranian nationals detained by ICE over the last week has now ballooned to 130, per reports last evening. Who came here from Iran? What are their intentions? And how many of them entered as 'got-aways,' and we have no idea who or where they are? I'll leave you with this, from President Obama's former Homeland Security Secretary:

"Someone... may decide to take matters into their own hands": Former DHS Secretary warns of terror sleeper cells acting independently of their sponsors pic.twitter.com/jiWPQoGXnQ — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) June 25, 2025

