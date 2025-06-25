WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Torches CNN for Peddling Fake News Intel Report on Iran Strikes

This is why no one said a thing when Midnight Hammer was being planned and executed. President Trump’s air strikes were a success. A ceasefire is in place—World War III barely lasted a few hours. Yet now the fake news press—stunned that we have a president who stacks wins for the country—is trying to downplay this elite display of American military and diplomatic power. They claim Iran’s nuclear program was set back a few months, and that the infrastructure for making atomic weapons remains intact.

JUST IN - U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities didn't destroy core components, only set the program back by months, per leaked U.S. intelligence. pic.twitter.com/ATsgzrtey3 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 24, 2025

I'm going to go out on a limb here...



There were zero leaks that the US was sending B2s over to Iran to MOAB the nuclear facilities.



I'm going to suggest that there's zero leaks about what was or wasn't destroyed there, too.



In other words, CNN's "source" is full of shit. — RBe (@RBPundit) June 24, 2025

BREAKING: A Top Secret preliminary Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) report, leaked to CNN by a reckless Intelligence Community insider, reveals details of U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.



This early assessment claims the attacks delayed Iran’s nuclear program by mere… pic.twitter.com/3XVvfQBTmA — Media Lies (@MediasLies) June 24, 2025

This Natasha Bertrand story is based on three sources briefed on an intel community assessment. Sounds like congressional sources, fwiw https://t.co/KlDshzJSwY — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 24, 2025

Who said this? We don’t know—it was leaked to the media, which reinforces why Trump must do things differently: he has too many traitors in the swamp, most of whom are liberal Democrats.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took a blowtorch to the legacy media for peddling this story:

🚨FAKE NEWS CNN STRIKES AGAIN:



This alleged "assessment" is flat-out wrong and was classified as "top secret" but was still leaked to CNN by an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community.



The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 24, 2025

This alleged "assessment" is flat-out wrong and was classified as "top secret" but was still leaked to CNN by an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community. The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump, and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran’s nuclear program. Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000 pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration.

The media writ large is always wrong, and the intelligence community can be and has been wrong about numerous crises dating back to the Bay of Pigs. And yes, Tulsi Gabbard was wrong about Iran in March. Why are their nuclear facilities in the mountains? Dear Lord, people.