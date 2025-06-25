Trump Gets Big Praise and New Commitments From NATO
WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Torches CNN for Peddling Fake News Intel Report on Iran Strikes

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 25, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

This is why no one said a thing when Midnight Hammer was being planned and executed. President Trump’s air strikes were a success. A ceasefire is in place—World War III barely lasted a few hours. Yet now the fake news press—stunned that we have a president who stacks wins for the country—is trying to downplay this elite display of American military and diplomatic power. They claim Iran’s nuclear program was set back a few months, and that the infrastructure for making atomic weapons remains intact. 

Who said this? We don’t know—it was leaked to the media, which reinforces why Trump must do things differently: he has too many traitors in the swamp, most of whom are liberal Democrats. 

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took a blowtorch to the legacy media for peddling this story: 

This alleged "assessment" is flat-out wrong and was classified as "top secret" but was still leaked to CNN by an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community. 

The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump, and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran’s nuclear program. 

Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000 pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration. 

The media writ large is always wrong, and the intelligence community can be and has been wrong about numerous crises dating back to the Bay of Pigs. And yes, Tulsi Gabbard was wrong about Iran in March. Why are their nuclear facilities in the mountains? Dear Lord, people. 

