Another Federal Agency Just Issued a Warning About 'Sleeper Cells' After Iran Vows Revenge

Another federal agency has issued a warning about the possibility of Iranian sleeper cells in the United States being activated after President Donald Trump approved airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

In a Saturday memo, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Rodney Scott explained that “thousands of Iranian nationals have been documented entering the United States illegally and countless more were likely in the known and unknown got-a-ways,” according to The Hill.

“Though we have not received any specific credible threats to share with you all currently, the threat of sleeper cells or sympathizers acting on their own, or at the behest of Iran has never been higher,” Scott continued.

The potential threat of sleeper cells has become a serious topic of discussion in the aftermath of the airstrikes. Iran’s regime has already threatened to retaliate.

IRAN WAR: Days before Trump decided to destroy Iran's nuclear weapons program the Islamic Republic admitted that it had hundreds of sleeper cells already in the United States ready to strike at a moments notice. The UN defines this act as an 'act of war'. pic.twitter.com/fAz6rWXrXe — @amuse (@amuse) June 22, 2025

Since the leadup to the attack, the FBI has been keeping watch for signs of an Iranian-backed terrorist attack on US soil. Sources told CBS News that FBI Director Kash Patel “has increased efforts to monitor possible domestic sleeper cells linked to Hezbollah — a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization backed by Iran — since Israel’s Operation Rising Lion offensive began earlier this month.”

With Independence Day coming up, there appears to be reason for concern. If there are Iranian sleeper cells in the country, it would be the perfect time for them to strike.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) recently stated that the US Coast Guard intercepted a “boatload” of Iranians and Russians trying to enter the country. "Am I concerned about sleeper cells? Absolutely. This is NOT a conspiracy theory, it’s a serious national security threat,” she said.