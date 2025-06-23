BREAKING: Iran Strikes Back
VIP
Welcome Back, Patriots: Watch the B-2 Fleet Return From Their Iran Bombing Run
The Trump White House Tried to Call This Top Democrat About the Iran...
Trump Threatens Top Putin Ally for Using the 'N-Word'
Top Putin Ally Makes Chilling Claim About Iran's Ability to Go Nuclear
This Is Why It's No Longer Fun to Stay at the YMCA
Here's What Mike Pence Thinks of Trump's Airstrikes Against Iran
Surprise, Surprise: Progressives Side With Iran Over America
Israel Responds to EU Human Rights Review
Bravo: President Trump Made the Right Call, the Right Way
Mahmoud Khalil Was Just Released. Here's What He's Already Up To.
It’s Iran’s Threats to the US and its Interests, Stupid
Americans in This Country Have Been Ordered to Shelter in Place
Windmills and Solar Panels Aren’t Ready for Prime Time
Tipsheet

Another Federal Agency Just Issued a Warning About 'Sleeper Cells' After Iran Vows Revenge

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 23, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo

Another federal agency has issued a warning about the possibility of Iranian sleeper cells in the United States being activated after President Donald Trump approved airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Advertisement

In a Saturday memo, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Rodney Scott explained that “thousands of Iranian nationals have been documented entering the United States illegally and countless more were likely in the known and unknown got-a-ways,” according to The Hill.

“Though we have not received any specific credible threats to share with you all currently, the threat of sleeper cells or sympathizers acting on their own, or at the behest of Iran has never been higher,” Scott continued.

The potential threat of sleeper cells has become a serious topic of discussion in the aftermath of the airstrikes. Iran’s regime has already threatened to retaliate.

Since the leadup to the attack, the FBI has been keeping watch for signs of an Iranian-backed terrorist attack on US soil. Sources told CBS News that FBI Director Kash Patel “has increased efforts to monitor possible domestic sleeper cells linked to Hezbollah — a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization backed by Iran — since Israel’s Operation Rising Lion offensive began earlier this month.”

Recommended

BREAKING: Iran Strikes Back Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

With Independence Day coming up, there appears to be reason for concern. If there are Iranian sleeper cells in the country, it would be the perfect time for them to strike. 

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) recently stated that the US Coast Guard intercepted a “boatload” of Iranians and Russians trying to enter the country. "Am I concerned about sleeper cells? Absolutely. This is NOT a conspiracy theory, it’s a serious national security threat,” she said.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FBI IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Iran Strikes Back Katie Pavlich
Trump Threatens Top Putin Ally for Using the 'N-Word' Jeff Charles
Is This Why the Left Is Throwing a Tantrum Over Trump's Air Strikes Against Iran? Matt Vespa
Trump's Attack on Iran Will Not Destroy the America First Movement Kurt Schlichter
Bravo: President Trump Made the Right Call, the Right Way Guy Benson
Mahmoud Khalil Was Just Released. Here's What He's Already Up To. Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: Iran Strikes Back Katie Pavlich
Advertisement