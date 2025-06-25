Trump Announces New Talks With Iran and They Aren't About Nukes

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Speaking to reporters during a press conference to finish out his visit to the 2025 NATO Summit, President Donald Trump revealed talks with Iran are in the works and won't be about their "obliterated" nuclear program.

Advertisement

“We may sign an agreement. I don’t know," Trump said. "I don't think it [a signed agreement] is necessary."

🚨PRESIDENT TRUMP: We're gonna talk with Iran next week — But not about Nuclear weapons because "we blew it up...to kingdom come!"



He says the administration will "meet with them," and that there might be an agreement. pic.twitter.com/Jse1gBbJjG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 25, 2025

Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth all vehimentely pushed back on leftist media reports Wednesday that the U.S. military strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure over the weekend didn't severely damage their program.

🚨NEW — President Trump TORCHES Fake News CNN while reading an assessment from Israel on the DEVASTATION caused to Iran's nuclear program!



"Our pilots...they were maligned and treated very bad, demeaned by fake news CNN, which is back there, believe it or not."



"Wasting time!… pic.twitter.com/siAyOo35Zk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 25, 2025

Earlier in the day Trump told reporters Iran could be a great country and that they should return their focus to the oil business, not building a nuclear bomb.

President Trump responds to Iran’s FM at NATO:



“The last thing they want to do is enrich anything right now, they want to recover.”



“They’re not going to have a bomb and they’re not going to enrich.” https://t.co/unZWAs8pMu pic.twitter.com/J4pgRZuoTm — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 25, 2025

Just before the press conference the Israeli Atomic Energy Commission released a statement confirming Iran’s nuclear infrastructure was badly damaged.

“The devastating US strike on Fordo destroyed the site's critical infrastructure and rendered the enrichment facility inoperable. We assess that the American strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, combined with Israeli strikes on other elements of Iran's military nuclear program, has set back Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons by many years,” the agency said. “This achievement can continue indefinitely if Iran does not get access to nuclear material.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also backed the assessment.

"The devastating US strike on Fordow destroyed the site's critical infrastructure and rendered the enrichment facility inoperable. We assess that the American strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, combined with Israeli strikes on other elements of Iran's military nuclear program, has set back Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons by many years," his office released in a statement. "The achievement can continue indefinitely if Iran does not get access to nuclear material."