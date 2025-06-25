Trump Responds to Iran's Indignation: They Won't Be Building Bombs
'Scum': Trump Unloads on CNN, New York Times, 'MSDNC'
Trump Gets Big Praise and Historic Commitments From NATO
GOP Senator: Iranians Didn't Move Nuke Materials From Fordow
He Defied SCOTUS? Here’s the Judge at the Center of the Latest Judicial...
WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Torches CNN for Peddling Fake News Intel Report...
Is the Two-Party System In Danger? Here's What the Data Says.
Planned Parenthood Sues to Resume Abortions – the ACLJ and Missouri Fight Back
Trump Obliterates. Blinken Hyperventilates.
WH Shares Israel Atomic Energy Commission's Assessment on Iran's Nuclear Facilities Follow...
VIP
LA County Official's Shocking Social Media Post About ICE Leads to FBI Investigation
High-Ranking TdA Leader Sanctioned and Added to FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List
Rising Lion or Paper Tiger?
Here's What Happened When This Texas Democrat Tried to Impeach Trump Over the...
Tipsheet

Trump Announces New Talks With Iran and They Aren't About Nukes

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 25, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Speaking to reporters during a press conference to finish out his visit to the 2025 NATO Summit, President Donald Trump revealed talks with Iran are in the works and won't be about their "obliterated" nuclear program. 

Advertisement

“We may sign an agreement. I don’t know," Trump said. "I don't think it [a signed agreement] is necessary."

Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth all vehimentely pushed back on leftist media reports Wednesday that the U.S. military strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure over the weekend didn't severely damage their program. 

Earlier in the day Trump told reporters Iran could be a great country and that they should return their focus to the oil business, not building a nuclear bomb. 

Recommended

Watch What This Mamdani Supporter Says When Asked If She Feels Socialism Can Work in NYC Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Just before the press conference the Israeli Atomic Energy Commission released a statement confirming Iran’s nuclear infrastructure was badly damaged. 

“The devastating US strike on Fordo destroyed the site's critical infrastructure and rendered the enrichment facility inoperable. We assess that the American strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, combined with Israeli strikes on other elements of Iran's military nuclear program, has set back Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons by many years,” the agency said. “This achievement can continue indefinitely if Iran does not get access to nuclear material.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also backed the assessment. 

"The devastating US strike on Fordow destroyed the site's critical infrastructure and rendered the enrichment facility inoperable. We assess that the American strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, combined with Israeli strikes on other elements of Iran's military nuclear program, has set back Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons by many years," his office released in a statement. "The achievement can continue indefinitely if Iran does not get access to nuclear material."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch What This Mamdani Supporter Says When Asked If She Feels Socialism Can Work in NYC Matt Vespa
Trump Responds to Iran's Indignation: They Won't Be Building Bombs Katie Pavlich
WH Shares Israel Atomic Energy Commission's Assessment on Iran's Nuclear Facilities Following US Strikes Leah Barkoukis
Criminal Leak Investigation Launched Over Iran Nuclear Damage Katie Pavlich
He Defied SCOTUS? Here’s the Judge at the Center of the Latest Judicial Insurrection Matt Vespa
Trump Obliterates. Blinken Hyperventilates. Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch What This Mamdani Supporter Says When Asked If She Feels Socialism Can Work in NYC Matt Vespa
Advertisement