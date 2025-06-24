Trump Cooled Down and Said This About Iran Breaking the Ceasefire

AIR FORCE ONE - President Donald Trump woke up angry Tuesday morning, if he slept at all, and for good reason.

Overnight the Iranian regime broke a ceasefire announced Monday evening by shooting a missile into northern Israel. The move sent the Israelis into an immediate military response, scrambling jets and vowing consequences. Trump had a response of his own.

"They don’t know what the f*** they’re doing,” Trump said.

But a few hours later aboard Air Force One, Trump cooled down, made some calls, sent out some Truths and talked to the press about what happened.

“Have you spoken to Netanyahu today?” a reporter asked.

“Yeah. I said, you’ve got to turn back the planes. They [Iran] hit him [Netanyahu/Israel] very hard after we made the deal yesterday,” he said with Secretary of State Marco Rubio behind him. “It shouldn’t have happened.”

“There was going to be a retaliation this morning from Israel, and I said ‘You’ve got to hold back the planes. That’s enough.’ And they did, which I respect very greatly,” he continued, adding that Israel shouldn’t be punished.

The Iranian regime is still pledging to to pursue nuclear weapons, despite their sites being “obliterated” over the weekend by the U.S. military.

“Iran’s not going to have a nuclear weapon. I think it’s the last thing on their mind right now,” he said. “They’re not going to have enrichment, and they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon. They’re going to get on to being the great trading nation. They have a lot of oil. They’re going to do well, and they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump’s strikes on Iran are being praised by NATO as Trump attends the summit in The Hague.

“Congratulations and thank you for your decisive action in Iran, that was truly extraordinary, and something no one else dared to do. It makes us all safer,” NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte wrote in a letter to Trump Tuesday.

Trump will meet with a number of world leaders Tuesday night and Wednesday. He will return to Washington D.C. Wednesday night.