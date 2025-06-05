Once Again, Let's Debunk 'Bothsidesism' on Antisemitism and 'Islamophobia'

A month ago, we highlighted Harvard University's disgraceful 'bothsidesism' on the scourge of anti-Semitism that has infected its campus in the wake of terrorists invading the Jewish state and murdering roughly 1,200 people on October 7, 2023. This bloodbath invigorated the "pro-Palestinian" cause -- which, as I recently stated, is a violent movement. Jews have been threatened, bullied, intimidated, assaulted and discriminated against at Harvard. The school, which has engaged in illegal discrimination in the past and recently rewarded two pro-Hamas students who assaulted a Jewish student on campus, admits it has a systemic problem. But by commissioning parallel anti-Semitism and 'Islamophobia' investigations, when only the former phenomenon is at issue, Harvard only highlighted the depths of its internal crisis.

They launched and published the latter investigation specifically to appease the loud leftist-Islamist alliance that would not abide a straightforward, warranted, stand-alone probe into anti-Semitism. The existence of the investigation's 'Islamophobia' component is, unto itself, further proof of the anti-Semitism problem. As a reminder, here's how Axios summarized the respective findings:

Harvard University's president apologized and vowed to make changes after two internal reports on antisemitism and anti-Arab bias were released Tuesday...Task forces composed of faculty and some students released final reports, which were commissioned by the university, on Tuesday — one on campus antisemitism and another on anti-Muslim, Anti-Arab, and Anti-Palestinian bias. The first report found antisemitism to be present on campus, through class work and academic programs, in social settings and in hiring faculty. The Islamophobia report found that 92% of surveyed Muslims believe they'd face academic or professional consequences for expressing their political beliefs.

On one hand, Harvard found that anti-Semitism pervades Harvard's academic programs, classwork, hiring practices, and social life. On the other hand, 'Islamophobia' causes Muslims at Harvard to fear they can't express their views without consequence. These are not the same. Not even close. Also, what "political beliefs" do these supposed 'Islamophobia' victims feel encumbered about expressing, pray tell? I have some guesses. Here we are, a month later, and we're living through the aftermath of yet another violent anti-Semitic attack by pro-Hamas fanatics in the United States. After an Islamist screamed about 'ending Zionists' as he firebombed elderly Jewish-Americans who were peacefully protesting in favor of the release of hostages, we are once again seeing 'bothsidesism' rearing its head. While some journalists lament the deportation of the terrorist's family (they are in the country illegally), dashing the monster's daughter's dreams of studying medicine (a breathtaking angle USA Today bafflingly pursued), others are playing this old song:

In response to this tweet, some "pro-Palestinian" accounts insisted that Islamophobia is on the rise, citing AI citations. My detailed reply:

(1) The event in question was an antisemitic terrorist attack carried out by an Islamist illegal immigrant who tried to kill Jews while screaming about ‘ending Zionists.’ WhatAboutThisOtherThing is a clumsy deflection.



(2) Counter-examples of hate crimes against Muslims/Arabs/Palestinians often reference one or two prominent, heinous events over the last few years. If there were other major instances, we’d hear all about them because our domestic Hamas-supporting movement and agenda-driven media would cite them constantly. Even if you want to insist that violent Islamophobia is an underreported phenomenon, it is *dwarfed* by antisemitism in terms of scope, severity and mainstream acceptance. We have had three major, violent antisemitic attacks in the US over the last several weeks alone. Thats why we’re talking about it. Whataboutist ‘But Islamophobia’ wailing is unambiguous false equivalency.



(3) Most importantly, in the rare instances that violent Islamophobic incidents have taken place, no one holds big hate marches and rallies in cities and on campuses in support of that cause. The leaders of Christian and Jewish civil rights organizations do not publicly and openly celebrate the violence, unlike their Muslim counterpart at CAIR, who gave a speech applauding the genocidal massacre of October 7, 2023. If “pro-Palestinian” people oppose violence, they should immediately and urgently prioritize root-and-branch reform of their own violent movement—not pretend Islamophobia is the same sort of problem here. It’s not the same. It’s not even remotely close to the same.

The 'news' media stoked false claims against Israel, uncritically repeating literal Hamas propaganda (BBC is doubling down on the debunked Hamas lie), then downplayed a terrorist attack with tortured headlines in real time, then painted the assailant's family as victims, then raised the 'but Islamophobia' canard. The contempt and lack of trust they face from a large majority of the country is well-earned. In case you missed it, I'll leave you with this, which may have touched off newsroom celebrations: