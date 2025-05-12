Trump: We're Done Subsidizing Europe's Low Drug Prices
Tipsheet

Democrats Are, Once Again, Making a Very Stupid Choice

Guy Benson
Guy Benson | May 12, 2025 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Friday's moronic stunt at an ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey represents the latest deeply foolish "resistance" choice Democrats are making these days.  They stormed into a federal facility without authorization and refused to leave. They are not victims.  They are not heroes.  They're showboating idiots.  They could not make it any clearer that they're pro-illegal immigration, pro-illegal immigrant, anti-law enforcement, and anti-deportation.  This puts them on the lopsidedly unpopular side of public opinion.  If Democrats were smarter and more disciplined, they'd loudly and conspicuously support deportations of illegal immigrant criminals and gang members.  They'd roll back their outrageous "sanctuary" policies (permanently, not on an ad hoc basis, when the political optics are especially horrible) that have sheltered and protected so many dangerous and violent criminals through the years.  They'd focus their opposition and messaging on narrow cases of overreach, featuring sympathetic figures.  

Instead, they're doubling down on anti-enforcement obstruction, passing insane new laws in places like Colorado.  And they're doing things like the Newark stunt:


Some online observers are asking why some of the ICE agents are wearing facial coverings in these videos.  It's because leftist activists across the country have been doxxing their identities, even posting names, photos, addresses and phone numbers in public.  The purpose of this disgusting effort is to intimidate law enforcement officers and interfere with their duties.  These people also need to decide whether they're proud of their actions, or if they're going to lie about them.  Because they're doing both:

Thomas Massie Explains Why It Didn't. Jeff Charles
Unlike the mayor, who was apparently given repeated warnings prior to his arrest, members of Congress have the legal ability to enter facilities like this, in order to conduct oversight.  They do not, however, have a right to put their hands on law enforcement officers.  And they're not immune from having hands put on them if they're pushing and shoving.  As Democrats love to intone -- selectively, of course -- no one is above the law:


In case you were curious, Representative Menendez is the son of disgraced, bribe-taking former Senator Bob Menendez, a convicted felon.  One Republican Congressman snarked that perhaps his colleague was busting into a federal detention center to look for his dad.  By the way, what did the Congressional Democrats discover during their "oversight" publicity field trip?  The horror:

They elbowed their way into an ICE detention location and found that...it was safe and clean, and the detained illegal immigrants are being fed and treated humanely.  But the federal agents are "out of control," you see.  Are these Democrats incapable of embarrassment?  Should people like this be arrested, detained, and deported, or not?  Preening politicians should have to answer that question whenever stories like these crop up -- which is every single day:


In case you missed it, I'll leave you with this update on the Democrats' original anti-deportation 'rule of law' poster boy.  Add it to the rap sheet:


Yes, the convicted human smuggler whose car Garcia was driving when he was pulled over with eight people in the vehicle, all lacking identification and luggage, admitted that he hired Garcia on multiple occasions to smuggle illegal immigrants around the country.  Great call championing this man, Democrats.

Tags: NEW JERSEY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Thomas Massie Explains Why It Didn't. Jeff Charles
Thomas Massie Explains Why It Didn't. Jeff Charles
