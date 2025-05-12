Democrats Are, Once Again, Making a Very Stupid Choice

Friday's moronic stunt at an ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey represents the latest deeply foolish "resistance" choice Democrats are making these days. They stormed into a federal facility without authorization and refused to leave. They are not victims. They are not heroes. They're showboating idiots. They could not make it any clearer that they're pro-illegal immigration, pro-illegal immigrant, anti-law enforcement, and anti-deportation. This puts them on the lopsidedly unpopular side of public opinion. If Democrats were smarter and more disciplined, they'd loudly and conspicuously support deportations of illegal immigrant criminals and gang members. They'd roll back their outrageous "sanctuary" policies (permanently, not on an ad hoc basis, when the political optics are especially horrible) that have sheltered and protected so many dangerous and violent criminals through the years. They'd focus their opposition and messaging on narrow cases of overreach, featuring sympathetic figures.

Instead, they're doubling down on anti-enforcement obstruction, passing insane new laws in places like Colorado. And they're doing things like the Newark stunt:

ICE says earlier this week, the city of Newark placed a bulldozer at the entrance of the facility in an effort to block access.



Photo provided to FOX via ICE. pic.twitter.com/9Q4nzAKrZz — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 9, 2025

For anyone actually interested, you can watch the video here of the officials giving multiple warnings asking them to leave the property or be arrested.



They had every right to protest outside, not to bust into the facility and try to disrupt operations. https://t.co/1vUl67zmmI — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 10, 2025



Some online observers are asking why some of the ICE agents are wearing facial coverings in these videos. It's because leftist activists across the country have been doxxing their identities, even posting names, photos, addresses and phone numbers in public. The purpose of this disgusting effort is to intimidate law enforcement officers and interfere with their duties. These people also need to decide whether they're proud of their actions, or if they're going to lie about them. Because they're doing both:

This video shows the Mayor very clearly *inside* the facility with HSI verbally telling him he’s been given multiple warnings to leave.https://t.co/mVBvZG3Ax6 https://t.co/srChIQsObS — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 9, 2025

Wild to have your own political director admit you committed a crime.



A local official is not allowed in a federal facility like this without federal permission. The protections the members of Congress have do not extend to the local mayor. https://t.co/ODTEeRDwma — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 9, 2025



Unlike the mayor, who was apparently given repeated warnings prior to his arrest, members of Congress have the legal ability to enter facilities like this, in order to conduct oversight. They do not, however, have a right to put their hands on law enforcement officers. And they're not immune from having hands put on them if they're pushing and shoving. As Democrats love to intone -- selectively, of course -- no one is above the law:

No one is above the law — these people have totally lost the plot https://t.co/1UmPMgC06t — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 10, 2025



In case you were curious, Representative Menendez is the son of disgraced, bribe-taking former Senator Bob Menendez, a convicted felon. One Republican Congressman snarked that perhaps his colleague was busting into a federal detention center to look for his dad. By the way, what did the Congressional Democrats discover during their "oversight" publicity field trip? The horror:

FWIW -



Dems eventually took a tour of the conditions of the detention center and….



“People are okay. They’re safe. It’s clean. They’re feeding them. ICE is out of control.” - Rep Bonnie WATSON COLEMAN — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) May 9, 2025

They elbowed their way into an ICE detention location and found that...it was safe and clean, and the detained illegal immigrants are being fed and treated humanely. But the federal agents are "out of control," you see. Are these Democrats incapable of embarrassment? Should people like this be arrested, detained, and deported, or not? Preening politicians should have to answer that question whenever stories like these crop up -- which is every single day:

White House rips Minnesota Dems after illegal immigrant charged in DUI death of mother: 'On the run' https://t.co/EfRMeVZhwR — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) May 10, 2025

new anti-deportation poster child just dropped https://t.co/Q4AEJufMNE — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 9, 2025



In case you missed it, I'll leave you with this update on the Democrats' original anti-deportation 'rule of law' poster boy. Add it to the rap sheet:

Just a MD Dad doing Dad things: "Hernandez-Reyes met Abrego Garcia around 2015 and claimed to have hired him on multiple occasions to transport undocumented migrants from Texas to various locations in the United States"https://t.co/Fifxzq0U5P — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) May 7, 2025



Yes, the convicted human smuggler whose car Garcia was driving when he was pulled over with eight people in the vehicle, all lacking identification and luggage, admitted that he hired Garcia on multiple occasions to smuggle illegal immigrants around the country. Great call championing this man, Democrats.