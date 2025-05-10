With That Update, the Dems' Attempt to Storm an ICE Detention Facility in NJ Looks Even Worse

I don’t make the rules here, folks. These are narratives and conventions made up by Democrats, so it’s even more satisfying when they inevitably break them since these awful people have no principles or moral core. Yesterday, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and other Democrats tried to lead an insurrection at Delaney Detention Hall, a facility housing illegal aliens, in Newark, New Jersey. The footage is wild:

Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested at the Delaney Hall ICE detention center after an argument with agents. Members of congress here for a scheduled visit, were shoved after trying to include Baraka in conversations after he gained entry through the gate.@news12nj #newark @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/6UDQWiIhQ7 — Amanda Lee (@amandaleetv) May 9, 2025

Among the Democrats who raided the NJ ICE detention center today was Congresswoman @LamonicaMciver from New Jersey, who has a history of radical and violent rhetoric.



"G** Da***** shut down the city. We are at war." pic.twitter.com/pDvZdVVcYs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 9, 2025

I was told this was armed rebellion. Interim US Attorney Alina Habba declared that no one is above the law and this motley crew of miscreants could be punished, as they should.

The Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey this afternoon. He has willingly chosen to disregard the law. That will not stand in this… — Alina Habba (@AlinaHabba) May 9, 2025

Today, as a bus of detainees was entering the security gate of Delaney Hall Detention Center, a group of protestors, including two members of US Congress, stormed the gate and broke into the detention facility. The allegations by Newark politicians that Delaney does not have the… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 9, 2025

Tricia McLaughlin, a Department of Homeland Security Public Affairs Assistant Secretary, added that Delaney houses the worst of the worst regarding criminal illegal aliens, including MS-13 members, child predators, and rapists. In other words, Democrats were mad that core pieces of their voting base were being locked up.

Delaney Hall Detention Center houses the WORST OF THE WORST!



This stunt by sanctuary lawmakers puts the safety of our law enforcement agents and detainees at risk.@TriciaOhio pic.twitter.com/0NEyyuBnU4 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 9, 2025

Rep. Robert Menendez (D-NJ), son of crooked former Senator ‘Gold Bar’ Bob Menendez, was aghast at the arrest. First, being a member of Congress isn’t some shield from legal repercussions. Your daddy knows that, Bobby. Second, they broke the law. Third, you’re the last person who should be giving law and order lectures, amigo.