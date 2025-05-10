One House Republican Had the Best Line for the Dems' Failed Insurrection at...
With That Update, the Dems' Attempt to Storm an ICE Detention Facility in NJ Looks Even Worse

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 10, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

I don’t make the rules here, folks. These are narratives and conventions made up by Democrats, so it’s even more satisfying when they inevitably break them since these awful people have no principles or moral core. Yesterday, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and other Democrats tried to lead an insurrection at Delaney Detention Hall, a facility housing illegal aliens, in Newark, New Jersey. The footage is wild:

I was told this was armed rebellion. Interim US Attorney Alina Habba declared that no one is above the law and this motley crew of miscreants could be punished, as they should.

Tricia McLaughlin, a Department of Homeland Security Public Affairs Assistant Secretary, added that Delaney houses the worst of the worst regarding criminal illegal aliens, including MS-13 members, child predators, and rapists. In other words, Democrats were mad that core pieces of their voting base were being locked up.

Rep. Robert Menendez (D-NJ), son of crooked former Senator ‘Gold Bar’ Bob Menendez, was aghast at the arrest. First, being a member of Congress isn’t some shield from legal repercussions. Your daddy knows that, Bobby. Second, they broke the law. Third, you’re the last person who should be giving law and order lectures, amigo.

